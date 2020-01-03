Global Plastic Waste Management Market report provides business overview/recent development/acquisitions and revenue, gross margin (%) and gross analysis regionally.

According to this study on Global “Plastic Waste Management Market”, a comprehensive investigation on market value assessment, segmentation, volume, situation, production capacity and cost analysis has been conducted during the period from 2019-2023. In addition, the analysis also includes market share depending on the upstream feedstock, downstream demand analysis analysis, usage rate and industry classification. Both primary and secondary data collection methods are used to obtain relevant and verified information in the market. The scope of the study covers various factors affecting the Plastic Waste Managements sector, market conditions, regulatory frameworks implemented by government officials, in-depth analysis of historical data, market trends, development of latest and basic technology, emerging innovations, market risk, market development, and existing factors in the field. Challenges taken by the players.

Analysts forecast the global Plastic Waste Management market to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the period 2019-2023.

About Plastic Waste Management Market:

Plastic waste management involves landfilling, incineration, or recycling solutions. Our plastic waste management market analysis considers sales from the disposal, incineration, and recycling sectors. Our analysis also considers the adoption of plastic waste management services in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the disposal segment held the highest market share owing to its primary ability to produce methane, which is used to generate electricity. However, the incineration segment will lead the market in 2023 because it is being considered a more viable alternative for plastic management. Plastics can be converted to hydrogen, diesel, crude oil and sulfur, primarily used to generate electricity, through incineration. This trend is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Also, our global plastic waste management report has observed market growth factors such as the rising demand for plastic, growth of global population and rapid urbanization, and presence of favorable government regulations. However, high operating and maintenance cost of plastic waste treatment, adverse impact of plastic waste management on environment, and stringent government regulations pertaining to landfilling and incineration may hamper the growth of the plastic waste management industry over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Republic Services Inc.

Suez SA

Veolia Environnement SA

Waste Connections Inc.

and Waste Management Inc.

This report mainly focuses on Plastic Waste Management requirements such as definitions, arrangements, applications and industry reviews, product offering discussion, producing forms, pricing evaluations and feed-stock. This report examines the global landscape by assessing the economy, including production costs, drivers and restraints, production, distribution, demand and growth rate over the year.

The Plastic Waste Management Market Report utilizes qualitative and quantitative research techniques to show a competitive landscape for the forecast period, 2019 - 2023. In addition, the report will further incorporate the primary and secondary research techniques to assess, interpret, the segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across various regions. Business owners/stakeholders can chalk-out expansion plan by leveraging statistics on market share, size, sale volume, growth rate and return over-invest discussed in the study.

Key aspects covered in Plastic Waste Management market by this study

How was the growth trajectory of local markets in the last five years?

Which major aspects of products are drawing high consumer demand?

Which market aspects are speculated to drive the growth of the sector in the near future?

Which market segments are estimated to contribute to a sizeable portion of the market?

How much is the market expected to grow in the forecast period in terms of value and volume?

Which market players are predicted to dominate the global sector in the forecast years?

Plastic Waste Management Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Plastic Waste Management Market Dynamics:

Market Driver:rising demand for plastic



Market Trend:increasing medical tourism for low-cost ophthalmology



Market Challenge:high operating and maintenance cost of plastic waste treatment.



Rising demand for plastic



The use of plastic has been rising across industries such as consumer packaging, healthcare, textiles, food and beverages, retail, and others. The ubiquitous use of plastic has been contributing to the generation of a huge volume of plastic waste. Poor plastic waste management has been causing adverse environmental effects. This, in turn, has prompted governments to implement stringent policies and regulations for effective management of plastic waste. As a result, vendors of the plastic waste management market have been collaborating with industries and governments to establish plants and designated areas for plastic waste management, contributing to the market growth. The global plastic waste management market will record a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.



Rising popularity of producer responsibility organizations (PROs) for plastic waste management



The rising implementation of stringent government regulations and policies are imposing responsibilities on plastic producers to collect and process plastic waste. However, setting up separate recycling and disposing of facilities adds to operational cost and is also complex. This gave rise to third-party organizations called the producer responsibility organizations (PROs), which are hired by plastic-producing industries for plastic waste management at a cost. The PROs avail services of certified plastic recyclers. Plastic recyclers can also be PROs. The rising popularity of PROs for plastic waste management is one of the key trends that will have a positive influence on the growth of the global plastic waste management market.





The research process studies various factors influencing the industry including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical statistics, current market trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Detailed TOC of Plastic Waste Management Market

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF KEYWORD MARKET

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE OF KEYWORD MARKET

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market sizing 2018

4.3 Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS OF KEYWORD MARKET

5.1 Bargaining power of buyers

5.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.3 Threat of new entrants

5.4 Threat of substitutes

5.5 Threat of rivalry

5.6 Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Continue…

