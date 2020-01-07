Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Road Lighting Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Road Lighting Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Road Lighting. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),General Electric Company (United States),Cree, Inc. (United States),Acuity Brands, Inc. (United States),OSRAM Licht AG (Germany),Eaton Corp Plc. (Ireland),Hubbell Incorporated (United States),Bridgelux (United States)



Definition:

Road lighting is the raised source of light on the edge of the road which basically provides light. Road lighting plays important role in the safety of roads. Road lighting is mainly used in streets and highways in order to drive safe and convenient in night. The market of road lightning is growing due to the factors like need for improvement of safety of drivers driving during night. While factors like lack of awareness and high installation cost is further hampering the market. Along with this factors like penetration of LED light is trending in market.



Overview of the Report of Road Lighting

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, If you are involved in the Global Road Lighting industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2013-2017

Base year - 2018

Forecast period** - 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Market Trends

Increased Demand for Intelligent Solutions in Road Lighting Systems

Increasing Penetration of LED Lights and Luminaires in Outdoor Lighting

Market Drivers

Need for Improvement in Visibility and Safety of Drivers, Riders, and Pedestrians

Modernization and Development of Infrastructure Such as Smart Cities

Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

Market Restraints

Lack of Awareness About the Payback Period

High Installation Cost of Road Lighting

Market Opportunities

Energy Efficiency in Developing Economies

Development of Wireless Technology for Road Lighting Systems

Iot Technology in Road Lighting

Market Challenges

Lack of Common Open Standards

Rapidly Rising Product Testing Cost

Lack of Customer Ownership in Utility-Owned Road Lighting



The Global Road Lighting Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Traditional Lighting, LED Lighting)

Application (Highways, Street and Roadways, Others)

Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Road Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Global Road Lighting development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Road Lighting Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Road Lighting market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Road Lighting Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Road Lighting

Chapter 4: Presenting the Road Lighting Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Road Lighting market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Road Lighting Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Road Lighting Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



