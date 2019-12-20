This report studies the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2020 and forecast data 2020-2023; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing the global economy and the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) industry’s contribution in growth in the global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global NVDIMM Market is growing at a CAGR of 45.6%during the forecast period. The global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is fueled by technological innovations. With the explosion of IoT and IoT-based products, memory devices are quickly gaining importance.

Advanced capabilities offered by NVDIMMs in requisites of performance, rising demand for NVDIMMs from data centers and enterprise storage applications has propelled the demand for NVDIMM technology-based devices. Huge cost, dearth of awareness regarding the advantages offered by the technology, and relatively less storage capacity are some of the major factors hampering the market.

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market 2020 Overview:

The usage of NVDIMMs prevents the requirement for batteries by contributing efficient ultra-capacitors. As technology is still in the budding stage of development, it is comparatively costly. With the arrival of NVDIMM technology and allied memory devices, several well known DRAM manufacturers have started focussing their interest towards advanced non-volatile memory technologies.

For example, HP in recent times (March 2016) launched its line of NVDIMMs non-volatile memory products under persistent memory products to be used with storage servers. Likewise, other companies including Viking Technologies, Netlist, AgigA, and Smart Modular have joined the bandwagon. Among the various types of NVDIMM products existing in the market, the global NVDIMM market was commanded by NVDIMM-N type, which is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Among applications, the enterprise Storage and Server segment commanded the highest market share owing to the rising adoption rate of NVDIMM technology across various enterprise servers and storage solutions. North America commanded the largest market share owing to presence of numerous data centers and rise in demand for high volume data storage in US.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market:

Agiga Tech, Inc., Diablo Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Company, Micron Technology, Inc., Netlist, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc, Smart Modular Technologies, Inc. and Viking Technology, Inc

The Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) market. The Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

The Scope of Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

