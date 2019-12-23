Gesture Recognition Solution Industry 2020 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Gesture Recognition Solution market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Gesture Recognition Solution Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in Technology Hardware and Equipment,Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 3 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Gesture Recognition Solution Market. Industry researcher project Gesture Recognition Solution market was valued at USD 3.15 Billion and CAGR of 17.65% during the period 2020-2023.

About Gesture Recognition Solution Market

The augmenting adoption of gaming consoles with gesture recognition technology is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the gesture recognition solution market. The acceptance of motion control games by users compelled gaming console companies such as Nintendo and Sony Corporation to reiterate the technology to its next-generation gaming consoles. Sony Corporation retained gesture recognition technology in PlayStation 4, which was launched in 2013. The gaming industry is transforming toward VR-based gaming with gesture controls. In 2016, Sony Corporation launched Play Station VR, which was equipped with gesture recognition technology. The global gesture recognition solution market for gaming consoles segment, which will subsequently contribute to the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Research analysts have predicted that the gesture recognition solution market will register a CAGR of nearly 76% by 2023.

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Increasing development of processors supporting gesture recognition

The gesture recognition software identifies motion gestures from a predetermined gestures library, wherein each gesture is matched to a computer command. Once the gesture has been interpreted, the specific command for the gesture is executed. High processing speed is required for executing the command. This, in turn, increases the need for powerful processors. The development of processors, which support gesture recognition, is enabling electronic device manufacturers to incorporate gesture recognition technology into their products. Thus, the development of gesture recognition supporting processors will drive the growth of the global gesture recognition solution market during the forecast period.

Limited accuracy in recognizing motion gestures

One of the major drawbacks of gesture recognition technology, compared with its prevailing substitutes such as physical touch buttons and voice recognition technology, is its limited accuracy in capturing motion gestures. The lack of standardized gestures and movements is one of the reasons for the occurrences of accuracy errors with respect to capturing motion gestures. Further, poor lighting conditions cause difficulty in distinguishing between the foreground and background features, resulting in the inaccurate detection of hand and other body movements. The lack of accuracy in recognizing motion gestures is decreasing the adoption rate of gesture recognition technology by electronic device manufacturers. This factor is expected to challenge the growth of the global gesture recognition solution market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the gesture recognition solution market during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated. The presence of a few companies, including Crunchfish AB and Eyesight Technologies Ltd, makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increasing development of processors supporting gesture recognition and the augmenting adoption of gaming consoles with gesture recognition technology will provide considerable growth opportunities to gesture recognition solution manufacturers. GestureTek, Intel Corporation, and Sony Corporation. are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Gesture Recognition Solution market size.

The report splits the global Gesture Recognition Solution market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Gesture Recognition Solution market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Gesture Recognition Solution market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios of following key players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Gesture Recognition Solution market space are-

Crunchfish AB, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., GestureTek, Intel Corporation, Sony Corporation

The CAGR of each segment in the Gesture Recognition Solution market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Gesture Recognition Solution market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

2020 Influencing Factors of Gesture Recognition Solution Market:

Gesture Recognition Solution Market Environment:- Government Policies for each products, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Gesture Recognition Solution Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, 2020 Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size:- Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Global Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.

Research objectives of the Gesture Recognition Solution market report:

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the 2020 market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and the contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

