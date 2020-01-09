Double Diaphragm Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Operation (Air Operated, Electrically Operated), By Pressure (Up to 80 Bar, 80-200 Bar, Above 200 Bar), By Application (Wastewater & Water, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

The global double diaphragm pump market will derive growth from recent advances in design and structure of the product by major companies across the world. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Double Diaphragm Pump Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Operation (Air Operated, Electrically Operated), By Pressure (Up to 80 Bar, 80-200 Bar, Above 200 Bar), By Application (Wastewater and Water, Oil and Gas, Petrochemical and Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will benefit from the increasing investment in product RandD.

Double diaphragm pumps are used to displace fluids in a structure where two flexible diaphragms are placed. These pumps are inclusive of suction and discharge check valves which help prevent any kind of backflow. They can operate using viscous fluids, corrosive chemicals, creams, gels, sensitive foodstuffs, and pharma products. The properties of these products such as cost-effective nature and low maintenance will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. These products are used across diverse industries including pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, chemicals, and food and beverages. The growing demand for the product will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Key Industry Developments:

August 2019: Almatec, the fully owned subsidiary of Dover Corporation introduced 2 new models in its solid plastic C series air-operated double diaphragm pumps. The new pumps included in the series were C-40 and C-50 models.

May 2019: Dover Corporation announced the acquisition of the All Flo Pump Company. The acquisition is expected to generate double-digit cash returns for Dover in invested capital in the next 3 years.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global double diaphragm pump market are:

Tapflo Pumps UK

Yamada America

GRUNDFOS

Dover Corporation

SPX FLOW, Inc.

IDEX Corporation, Inc.

Flowserve Corporation.

Verder Liquids

LEWA Pumps and Systems

Ingersoll Rand

Leak Proof Engineering Pvt. Ltd.,

Xylem Inc.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the global market size. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers will have the highest impact on market growth. In May 2019, Dover Corporation announced the acquisition of All Flo Pump Company. This acquisition will not only help the company generate substantial market revenue, but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The growing demand for double diaphragm pumps have drawn huge investments in the development of newer products. The increased investments will contribute to the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific to Witness Considerable Growth; Increasing Number of Wastewater Treatment Plants to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth in the coming years. The increasing number of wastewater treatment plants will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in this region. The increasing number of industries in developing and developed countries such as India, China, and Japan will aid the growth of the market in this region.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global double diaphragm pump market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.

Major Table of Content for Double Diaphragm Pump Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Double Diaphragm Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Double Diaphragm Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Double Diaphragm Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Double Diaphragm Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Double Diaphragm Pump Market analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Double Diaphragm Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

