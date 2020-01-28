Texas-based maker of custom sublimated jerseys, Zurdox, offering more to the sports industry with their range of unique sports apparel

Zurdox has continued in their pursuit of seemingly disrupting the sports industry by creating a more engaging experience for the different stakeholders in the world of sports. The innovative maker of custom sports uniform currently offers a wide range of jersey for different sports categories, including Baseball, Softball, Fastpitch, Football, and Basketball. In a similar vein, the company has launched a couple of initiatives such as their Ambassador Program, with the goal of bringing fans closer to their favorite sports.

The concept of sports jerseys has grown over the years, with sports fans taking them as an identity and a form of expression. Consequently, teams and manufacturers of sports apparel as well as other stakeholders in the industry have continued to develop items that make it easy for players to be at their best while on the field of play. On the flip side, fans are not left out of the picture as they get jerseys that help them represent their team while also staying stylish and fashionable. Unfortunately, many sports fans have not been able to get the best possible mix of style and functionality when it comes to sports apparel. This is where Zurdox is looking to make a difference with their collection of custom jerseys for different categories of sports.

The custom sports uniform maker uses the latest techniques and industry best practices to make comfortable jerseys. Leveraging technological advancements, Zurdox employs a unique manufacturing system and state-of-the-art equipped product delivery management process to provide exquisite uniform designs to customers across the United States.

Zurdox has been able to grow in a relatively short while to become a force to reckon with, particularly in the sports apparel market, serving thousands of happy customers in different parts of the US for both online and offline platforms, while making its uniforms a desirable purchase for the teams.

In a similar vein, the sports fashion brand recently launched the Ambassador Program. The program is designed to bring players closer to their fans as well as sports personalities. This will go a long way in accelerating the spirit of the company and the game, creating a platform for players to share their stories as well as other otherwise untold facts about the game. The program will also serve as an inspiration to millions of people across the US, promoting and living up the spirit of the game.

Zurdox’s accomplishments in a relatively short space of time are particularly remarkable, already having more than 55,000 fans across different social media networks.

For more information about Zurdox and their amazing products, please visit - https://store.zurdox.com/.

