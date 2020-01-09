Global Die Casting industry research report is spread across pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector. The global Die Casting market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Global “Die Casting Market” Report (2020-2025) characterizes the significant development variables, openings and market period of prime players all through the estimated sum from 2020 to 2025. The report Die Casting offers an entire market standpoint and advancement rate all through the past, present, and along these lines the conjecture sum, with an obscure examination, Die Casting showcase successfully characterizes the market value, volume, esteem pattern and improvement openings.

Summary of Die Casting Market: -

Casting is a process, in which the liquid metal is poured into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape. It is then allowed to solidify and is removed from the mold. Casting materials are usually metals or cold setting materials like epoxy, plaster, or clay that cure when mixed with other components. Casting helps in making complex shapes that are otherwise difficult to make by using other processes. Die casting is a process that can manufacture geometrically complex shaped metal parts using reusable molds (known as dies).Automotive manufacturers are encouraged to use lightweight metals for producing parts of an automobile due to various government regulations related to vehicle emission standards. This market research report identifies that the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global die casting market till 2021.The die casting market is majorly concentrated due to the presence of international players. Local players find it difficult to compete against transnational vendors in terms of services, quality, features, and functionalities. The introduction of products with innovative technologies and features will strengthen the competitive environment of the market.

Additionally, the Die Casting report provides a comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline, and business strategy. It conjointly endows with the amount of production, Die Casting's future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.

Here is List of Prominent TopManufacturers/Key-playersof Die Casting market research report (2020- 2025): -

Alcoa

Dynacast

Precision Castparts

Alcast Technologies

Arconic

Brantingham Manufacturing (BMF)

Cast-Rite

Consolidated Metco

Diecasting Solutions

Endurance Technologies

Georg Fischer

Gibbs Die Casting

GIS

Global Autotech

Gnutti Carlo

Hitachi Metals

JPM Group

Kurt Die Casting

Lakeshore Die Cast

Leggett and Platt

Linamar

Martinrea Honsel

MCL (MINDA)

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Montupet

Nemak

Newcast Die Casting

Pace Industries

QINGDAO TIAN HUA YI HE FOUNDRY FACTORY

Rane Holdings

Rockman Industries

Ryobi Die Casting

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Sandhar Technologies

Shiloh Industries

Sundaram Clayton

Texas Die Casting

Trident Components

TRIMET Aluminium

UCAL Fuel System

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

On the basis ofProduct Type,we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into: -

Low-pressure die casting

Vacuum die casting

Squeeze die casting

Semi-solid die casting

The Die Casting Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For theend users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Die Casting market for each application, including: -

Automotive sector

Industrial machinery sector

This report studies the global market size of Die Casting in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Die Casting in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Die Casting market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Die Casting market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Die Casting:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Die Casting market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end-user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Die Casting market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Die Casting companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Die Casting submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Reason to purchase this Die Casting Market Report:

1) Global Die Casting Market Outline, Market Size Estimates, Industry Scope, and Division.

2) Competitive analysis is specified for eminent Die Casting players, price structures and value of production.

3) Focuses on the key Die Casting manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

4) Global Die Casting Market Drivers, Opportunities, Emerging Sectors, and Recent Plans and Policies are shown.

5) The current status of the global Die Casting Market, current market and the two regional and region level.

6) To analyse the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Global Die Casting Industry 2020 Market Research Report provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Die Casting Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Die Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Die Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Die Casting Production

2.1.1 Global Die Casting Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Die Casting Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Die Casting Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Die Casting Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Die Casting Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Die Casting Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution



3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Die Casting Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Die Casting Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Die Casting Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Die Casting Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Die Casting Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 Die Casting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 Die Casting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Die Casting Production by Regions

4.1 Global Die Casting Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Die Casting Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Die Casting Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Die Casting Production

4.2.2 United States Die Casting Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in the United States

4.2.4 United States Die Casting Import and Export

4.3 Europe

5 Die Casting Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Die Casting Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Die Casting Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Die Casting Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Die Casting Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Die Casting Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Die Casting Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Die Casting Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Die Casting Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Die Casting Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central and South America

5.5.1 Central and South America Die Casting Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central and South America Die Casting Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil



6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Die Casting Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Die Casting Revenue by Type

6.3 Die Casting Price by Type



7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Die Casting Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Die Casting Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Die Casting Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

To Continued...

