The devices offer numerous applications in orthodontics such as digital storage of study models and advanced software for cast analysis, landmark identification, arch width and length measurements, tooth segmentation, and evaluation of the occlusion.



Intra oral scanners industry is one of the fastest growing medical products in recent years and it is in great demand in the market.



As traditional 2D scanning technology fading away, digital and 3D scanning technology will be more and more popular in future. At the same time, upgrading intra oral scanners can meet more dental clinic and hospital demand in many countries.



Key consumers and manufacturers of intra oral scanners are concentrated in developed counties. The gross margin is high, and the price of raw materials is relatively stable. And in the future, the development of intra oral scanners industry in developing country will be bright.



TheGlobal Intra Oral Scanners market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Intra Oral Scanners market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Intra Oral Scanners market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Intra Oral Scanners marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

Align Technologies

Sirona

3Shape

Carestream

Planmeca

3M ESPE

Dental Wings

Densys

Condor

Launca

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Intra Oral Scanners market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Intra Oral Scanners market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS

Others

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Intra Oral Scanners market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Intra Oral Scanners market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Intra Oral Scanners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Intra Oral Scanners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Intra Oral Scanners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

