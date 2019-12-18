India Insulin Pumps Market Size, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025

The India insulin pumps market size is projected to reach USD 18.5 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 11.3 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “India Insulin Pumps Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Insulin Pumps (Tethered Pumps and Patch Pumps) and Consumables (Reservoirs, Infusion Sets, and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2025.” The report further states that the incidence of diabetes is over 8.8% in adults in this country. However, in 2017, there were approximately 73 million cases of diabetes here. In 2018, the WHO declared that, by 2030, around 98 million people are anticipated to be affected by type-2 diabetes in India.

Medtronic Recalls Around 5,000 MiniMed Infusion Sets from India Stoked by Malfunction

September 2017: Medtronic announced that it has voluntarily recalled certain lots of MiniMed from India. It is an infusion set that is used with almost all the models of its insulin pumps around the world. The recalled Indian lot contains around 5,000 sets. The decision was taken as one of the components of each of these sets malfunctioned. The malfunction might have caused low blood sugar in patients. MiniMed infusion sets provide insulin from the pump to the diabetic patient’s body. Each set consists of a cannula, a tubing connector, and a disposable tube.

Introduction to Advanced Technologies Will Boost Growth of Market

Different types of insulin pumps are available according to the amount of insulin they can hold. Nowadays, owing to the rising technological advancements, numerous safety features are being introduced in the insulin pumps. It is, in turn, increasing the demand for these pumps in the country. Moreover, the key manufacturers are implementing attractive features, namely, customizable alerts and reminders in the insulin pumps.

