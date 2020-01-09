Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market 2019-analysts present the various facets of the market a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation with a special focus on identifying the key industry influence. The report likewise includes a comprehensive market and vendor landscape with a SWOT analysis of the performing vendors. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research validated with most up-to-date methods.

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Description

A laboratory information system (LIS) is information tool that processes, stores and manages data from all stages of medical processes and tests. The stored information saved in LIS database for future reference. Basic laboratory information systems commonly have features that manage patient check in, order entry, specimen processing, result entry and patient demographics.

Company Coverage of Laboratory Information System (LIS) market:

CompuGroup Medical

McKesson Corporation

SCC Soft Computer

Cerner Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems

Agfa HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

AandT Corporation

Merge Healthcare

Orchard Software

Epic Systems

Medasys

Psyche Systems

GeniPulse Technologies

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market by Product Type:

On-premises LIS

Cloud-Based LIS

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Independent Laboratories

Other

Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Region Coverage:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the scope Of the Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Report?

The Major regions to produce Laboratory Information System (LIS) are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O Japan) and Japan, which accounting for more than 90 % of sales value in total. North America is the largest sales region (sales value share 54.95%). Laboratory Information System (LIS) product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.

The global leading players in this market are CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, SCC Soft Computer, Cerner Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Agfa HealthCare and Siemens Healthineers, which accounts for above 60% of total production value.

In the last few years, the total number of Laboratory Information System (LIS) developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic Laboratory Information System (LIS) still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported Laboratory Information System (LIS).

The global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market is valued at 840 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Laboratory Information System (LIS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

What are the key segments in the Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Region

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

