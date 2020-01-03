Functional Apparel industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Functional Apparel Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Functional Apparel Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Functional Apparel industry. Research report categorizes the global Functional Apparel market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Functional Apparel market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Functional Apparel market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Functional Apparel is the clothes that meet the specific requirement of users, the requirement of clothing can be different, depending on the activities that users perform. As such, there is a large market for any kind of functional wear from breathable running shirts to lightweight outdoor jackets. Functional clothing can be used in many areas to meet the multifaceted and complex requirements of the user. In this report, footwear is not included in functional apparel.China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28.9% in 2017. Following China, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%. Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, VF, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Functional Apparel market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 404000 million by 2024, from US$ 298700 million in 2019.

Functional Apparelmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armor

PVH Corp.

Puma

Anta

VF Corporation

Gap

Columbia Sportswear

Perry Ellis International

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Sketchers

Asics Corporation

HanesBrands

Amer Sports

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

MIZUNO Corporation

Functional ApparelProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Functional Apparel consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Functional Apparel market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Functional Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Functional Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Functional Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Functional Apparel marketis primarily split into:

Sports Wear

Protective Clothing

By the end users/application, Functional Apparel marketreport coversthe following segments:

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Outdoor Application

Other

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

