Visalia, CA, USA - A bond was formed when Ernest Serrano met Michael Joseph Pierce. Michael co starred in Serrano Studios 'New York State of Mind', which was directed and starred Ernest Serrano. This, from his Visalia, CA based Studios. Ernest cast Michael as one of the two starring roles in his next venture, CONFESSIONS - the Series. Confessions, is a five episode short form content horror mini series, which had its initial release on Amazon Prime for the New Year Holiday and is getting good reviews for both the actors. Michael also Co Stars in the Serrano film, 'Catch the 57' also streaming on Amazon Prime, which stars Ryan Ochoa from the Disney XD Series, "Pair of Kings'. The relationship between Serrano and Michael seems akin to the old Studio System when actors worked primarily for one studio or director. Not so the case for these two; but their relationship is strong and they work very well together.

Serrano Studios is a Visalia, California based film house which is comprised of Film Production, features, short films, commercials, directing and writing, headed by Ernest Serrano.

Serrano Studios currently has four projects released in the market and streaming on Amazon Prime, 'New York State of Mind', 'Joaquin is King', Confessions The Series, and 'Catch the 57'.

Serrano will soon have his fifth project 'Grim Weaver' available for streaming this Spring.

