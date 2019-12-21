Advance Market Analytics recently released Global Cloud Workflow Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in "Global Cloud Workflow Market research", so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Cloud Workflow Market predicted until 2025 *. The main targets of the company for this study are SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), Pega (United States), Microsoft (United States), Appian (United States), Micro Focus (United States), Ricoh USA (United States), Nintex (United States), Pnmsoft (England) and K2 (United States) etc.

Cloud workflows automate monotonous tasks in a trustworthy way. They convert manual procedures to web-based digital workflows that exclude paper forms as well as manual data entry. By using cloud-based workflow solutions, organizations can diminish manual steps and enhance the efficiency of their workflows promptly at a considerably lower cost. Cloud-based workflows platforms are already hosted and designed on the cloud by the service providers. Cloud-based workflows drive extreme productivity by taking organizations workflows online. According to AMA, the market for Cloud Workflow is expected to register a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Adoption of Cloud, Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Workflows among SMEs and Growing Focus on Streamlining Workflows and Business Processes.

Key Developments in the Market:

On July 31, 2018, Nintex Acquired Process Management Leader Promapp. This acquisition adds new Nintex Platform visual collaboration and process management capabilities to help organizations better orchestrate, automate, and optimize all business processes. and On 1 Sept 2017, Micro Focus completed a merger with HPE software business, creating one of the world's largest pure-play software companies.

Recently, K2 has simplified workflow development and bring cloud features to updated on-premises version. K2's SmartAssist technology has been comprehensive to provide more intelligence in the design phase to make workflow development easier and more efficient.

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Cloud

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Workflows among SMEs

Growing Focus on Streamlining Workflows and Business Processes

Market Trend

Many Organizations Are Shifting Toward "Cloud Only" Strategies

Many Organizations Are Adopting Cloud Workflows Due To Productivity, Ease of Use, And Lower Costs

Restraints

Lack of Secure Cloud

Opportunities

Rising Use of the AI Technology and Growing Focus on Digital Transformation Initiatives

Challenges

Enterprises' Inclination toward Bpm Solutions and Lack of Awareness of Cloud-Based Workflow Solutions

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), Pega (United States), Microsoft (United States), Appian (United States), Micro Focus (United States), Ricoh USA (United States), Nintex (United States), Pnmsoft (England) and K2 (United States) etc include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.

The Global Cloud Workflow segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Platform, Services (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance)), Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunication and IT, Retail and e-Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Others (transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and education)), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises, By Business Workflow, HR, Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, Customer Service and Support, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Operations, Others (legal and R&D))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Cloud Workflow industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry's leading Global Cloud Workflow companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry's lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

