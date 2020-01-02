Rubber Market report provides a comprehensive landscape of the business, correct market estimates and forecast split by product, application, technology, region and end-use. with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Global Rubber Market 2020-2024 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.

Natural rubber, also called India rubber or caoutchouc, as initially produced, consists of polymers of the organic compound isoprene, with minor impurities of other organic compounds plus water. Natural rubber is the prototype of all elastomers. The rubber is collected from the latex in a series of steps involving preservation, concentration, coagulation, dewatering, drying, cleaning, and blending. Because of its natural derivation, it is sold in a variety of grades based on purity (color and presence of extraneous matter), viscosity, viscosity stability, oxidation resistance, and rate of cure.,

market for Rubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Rubber Market Segment by Type covers:

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Rubber Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of theRubber MarketReport:

First, for industry structure analysis, the natural rubber industry is comparatively fragmented by manufacturers, but, it is concentrated by regions. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Regionally, Thailand is the biggest production area of natural rubber, about 30.41% production market share of the Global production in 2016, also the leader in the whole natural rubber industry. Then Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, China and Indian are the main production regions in turn., Second, for production, the Global production of natural rubber has reached 13030.2 K MT by the end of year 2016, with annual growth rate around 2-3% during the past years., Third, for the market, the Global natural rubber market is worth over $26.6 Billion in 2016, according to our survey. The application can be classified based on end users, which are automotive, medical industrial use, consumer goods. Automotive use has been in traditional ways, about 65.74% of the all application, while consumer goods application is more diversified. Generally, the growth in medical use would keep increasing in the following years, as the surging demand in both developed and developing areas., Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of natural rubber producers is downstream market demand. Generally, demands in developed countries are moderate, while demands in developing areas are in fast growth. China is the largest consumption region of natural rubber, reaching 3530 K MT in 2016, followed by Europe and USA., Fifth, for trade analysis, the import and export business of natural rubber is frequent, with Thailand and Indonesia the leading exporter. The import business in China is frequent, and local demand of high end products cannot be met with the production. But overcapacity is increasing year by year Sixth, for forecast, the Global natural rubber industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe this industry now is over capacity, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information,growth rateof Rubber market in 2025is also explained.Additionally, type wise and application wise consumptiontables andfiguresof Rubber marketare also given.

