Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global VOC Gas Meter Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. VOC Gas Meter Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the VOC Gas Meter. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are RAE Systems, Inc. (United States), Ion Science Ltd. (United Kingdom), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Shenzhen Skyeaglee Technology Co. Ltd (China), Omega SA (France), E Instruments International, LLC (United States), FIGARO (Japan), AMS AG (Austria), Alphasense (United Kingdom) and Drägerwerk (Germany).

Overall VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) is one of the common measurement from industrial emissions. In general, only the measurement value is obtained with the use of Flame Ionisation Detection (FID) analyzers and respective techniques. However, all other measurements processes are used as standard reference methods for VOC measurements. VOC gas meters allow for the speciation of individual organic gases in an emission stream. This means the VOC users can see the relative abundances of different types of organic species. Increasing applications of VOC sensors in environmental site surveying and several other applications and upsurging awareness about global air quality and health risks associated with the same has escalated the demand for VOC Gas Meters across the global market.



Market Trend

Available in Comparatively Compact Size and Continues Technological Advancements

Introduction to Extremely Favourable Polymers which can Minimize the Tolerance

Market Drivers

Increasing Applications of VOC sensors in Environmental Site Surveying and Several Other Applications

Provides Comparatively Faster Response Time with Simplified Fabrication Techniques

Opportunities

Upsurging Awareness About global Air Quality and Health Risks Associated with the Same

Restraints

Relatively More Power Consuming Solution than the Other Substitutes

Sensitive to Unfavorable Environmental Conditions such as Temperature, Humidity, and Others

Challenges

Limited Applications Associated with the Portable VOC Sensors

The Global VOC Gas Meter is segmented by following Product Types:

PID (Photoionization Detector), Metal-oxide Semiconductor



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Environmental Site Surveying, Industrial Hygiene, HazMat/Homeland Security



Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail

End User: Industrial Process Monitors, Environmental Monitors, Air Purification & Monitors, Leak Detectors



Top Players in the Market are: RAE Systems, Inc. (United States), Ion Science Ltd. (United Kingdom), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Shenzhen Skyeaglee Technology Co. Ltd (China), Omega SA (France), E Instruments International, LLC (United States), FIGARO (Japan), AMS AG (Austria), Alphasense (United Kingdom) and Drägerwerk (Germany)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

