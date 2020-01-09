Worldwide Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2020 Analysis Report audits a Market Regions, Product Categories, with Sales, Business Revenue, Goods cost, Global Outdoor Furniture piece of the overall industry and Growth patterns, concentrating on driving Global Outdoor Furniture industry players, showcase size, request and supply examination, utilization volume, Forecast 2020 to 2024.

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020 :- Outdoor Furniture Market report offer customer oriented market research with, methodologies and cost effective and elaborate approach. We also offer customization accommodate client-specification and requirement, deep insights of opportunities according to industry. The Outdoor Furniture Market contains informative overview of compitative landscape and top venders in the Outdoor Furniture Industry. this report helps to design structure with predominating industry's conditions

Outdoor Furniture Description :-

This report studies the Outdoor Furniture market. Outdoor Furniture, also called garden furniture or patio furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of Outdoor Furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii. Different types of outdoor furniture include chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers and daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to offer appropriate décor, and comfort.

Top Company Coverage of Outdoor Furniture market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International Company Limited

DEDON

KETTAL

Gloster

The Keter Group

Linya Group

Tuuci

MR DEARM

HIGOLD

Artie

Lloyd Flanders

Rattan

Emu Group

Barbeques Galore

COMFORT

Fischer Mobel GmbH

Royal Botania

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Hartman

Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

Treasure Garden Incorporated

Patio Furniture Industries

Outdoor Furniture Market by Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Textile

Outdoor Furniture Market by Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

Residential

Commercial

Global Outdoor Furniture Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the scope Of the Outdoor Furniture Market Report?

Outdoor furniture is a type of furniture particularly designed for outdoor purposes. The main purpose of furniture is to provide comfort and appropriate décor to the building. With attractive designs and styles, the fame of the outdoor furniture has gone up. Outdoor furniture is growing nowadays due to initiatives taken by the government for funding more to more open spaces such as public garden, sports area and other area where people can relax.

Emergence of retro feeling is a major trend being witnessed in the global outdoor furniture market. Consumers are shifting their preferences back to crochet, natural, and woven styles, which add texture to all kinds of spaces. The woven trend is likely to move one step ahead of all trends, owing to the introduction of new and non-traditional colors offering fresh look, particularly in summers. Use of wood, and other natural materials such as teak and rattan, have gained increased momentum for producing outdoor furniture. Eco-friendly is becoming the integral part of mainstream outdoor furniture. Effects of toxic finishes, negative impacts of deforestation, and environmental concerns have compelled manufacturers in adopting green solutions. Some manufacturers of outdoor furniture have already commenced implementing strategies for green manufacturing processes. For example, IKEA has started operating up to 30 windmills in Härjedalen, Sweden, to place itself as an independent energy manufacturing company.

The global market for outdoor furniture is highly diversified and competitive. In a bid to position themselves as energy-efficient and environment-friendly stores, vendors in the market are increasingly concentrating on furnishing items in retail space, and launching handcrafted furniture. Outdoor Furniture industry is relatively fragmented, Yotrio Corporation is the world leading manufacturer in global Outdoor Furniture market with the market share of 3.27%, in terms of revenue, followed by Brown Jordan, Agio International, DEDON and KETTAL.

The worldwide market for Outdoor Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Outdoor Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.





What are the key segments in the Outdoor Furniture Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Region

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Furniture Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Outdoor Furniture Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Outdoor Furniture Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Outdoor Furniture by Country

5.1 North America Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Furniture Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Outdoor Furniture by Country

8.1 South America Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Outdoor Furniture Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Outdoor Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Outdoor Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

11 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

