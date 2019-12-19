The global live audio streaming market is estimated to account US$ 470.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2018 - 2027, to account to US$ 1,166.4 Mn by 2027.

Mobile internet is significantly contributing to the development of a wider digital ecosystem and driving the demand for live audio and video streaming services worldwide. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other similar devices. Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Vietnam, and Singapore are other major countries embracing the path of digitalization and resulting in huge influx of data over the internet. Various government initiatives toward the digitalization of economies in these countries are leading to the exponential growth of data traffic over the internet. These developments are anticipated to drive the demand for live audio streaming in various geographies and offer future growth opportunities for players operating in the global live audio streaming market.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006467/

The recent strategic initiatives by the Chinese government—"Made in China 2025 Initiative," "the Guidelines for the "Internet Plus" Action," and "the National 13th Five-Year Planning for Science and Technology Innovation"—indicate it commitment toward promoting digital services. The Government of India has taken several initiatives such as "Digital India" to promote digital transformation across various industries in the country. The market for live audio streaming in other developing regions, such as South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa, is also expected to grow noticeably from 2019 to 2027.

Key findings of the study:

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global live audio streaming market during the forecast period. The fast growth of live audio streaming market in APAC is attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones, coupled with growing internet penetration, in the region. China and Japan contribute to more than half the size of the live audio streaming market in APAC. India and China are anticipated to be among the fastest-growing live audio streaming markets in this region. The economic growth in developing countries of APAC is quite impressive and these countries are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the live audio streaming market players during 2019-2027. Policymakers and regulators in these countries are focusing on creating policies that support digital transformation and promote growth of digital services.

The key players operating in the global live audio streaming market ecosystem and profiled in this report include Adobe Inc., Bloomberg L.P., Dacast, Lime Broadcast Group, LINEAPP GmbH, Live365, Mixlr Ltd., Muvi LLC, Open Broadcaster Software, Soundcloud, Spotify Technology S.A., and Stream Monster Inc. among others. Some of the other notable players in the global live audio streaming market ecosystem include Adobe Inc., Bloomberg L.P., LINEAPP GmbH, Open Broadcaster Software, Soundcloud.Com, Spotify Technology S.A., and Stream Monster Inc. among many others.

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006467/

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Live Audio Streaming Market - By Component

1.3.2 Global Live Audio Streaming Market - By Platform

1.3.3 Global Live Audio Streaming Market - By Application

1.3.4 Global Live Audio Streaming Market - By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Live Audio Streaming- Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America- PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Live Audio Streaming Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Growing mobile subscriber base driving demand for live audio streaming services

5.1.2 Increased demand of smart consumer devices boosting consumption of digital content worldwide

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Stagnant and slow subscriber growth in developed regions

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising mobile internet users

5.3.2 Favourable government policies and initiatives fuelling demand for digital services

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Streaming emerging as biggest contributor to growth of global music industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Live Audio Streaming Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Live Audio Streaming Market Overview

6.2 Global Live Audio Streaming Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Key Players

7. Live Audio Streaming Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Live Audio Streaming Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 and 2027

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hardware Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Software and Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Software and Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

Continue….

Purchase this Premium Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006467/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Live Audio Streaming Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,166.4 Mn by 2027 - Adobe, Bloomberg L.P, DaCast, Lime Broadcast Group