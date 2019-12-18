Top Players in Butterfly Valves Market are Schlumberger Limited., Emerson Electric Co., L&T Valves Limited., The Weir Group PLC, Bray International, Hobbs Valve, JC Fabrica de Valvulas S.A.U, Velan Inc., Dembla Valves Ltd., North American Machine Works

The global butterfly valves market is likely to derive growth from recent product advancements. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Butterfly ValvesMarket Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Wafer, Lug), By Material Type (Stainless Steel Valves, Cast Iron Valves, Others), By End-Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Water and Wastewater, Chemical, Power and Energy, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will benefit from the increasing demand for water treatment across several regions.

Butterfly valves possess the ability to control flow through a pipe without the need for an external device or valve. The variations in butterfly valves have led to high demand for the product across the world. Increased awareness regarding water consumption has sparked several innovations in butterfly valve variants. The use of butterfly valves in applications across diverse industries such as oil and gas, wastewater treatment, chemicals for monitoring, and maintenance devices have led to an increased uptake for the products across the world. The increased investment in the research and development of butterfly valves has opened the doors for variations and advanced product types, which in turn will favour the global butterfly valves market growth in the coming years.

Top Players Overview:

Schlumberger

Emerson

LandT Valves

The Weir Group PLC

Bray International, Inc.

Hobbs Valve

Velan Inc.

Dembla Valves LTD

North American Machine Works

Increasing Product Launches Will Create Opportunities for Rapid Growth

The demand for butterfly valves has created the potential for growth of the companies operating in the global butterfly valves market in recent years. Due to the high demand, it is difficult for companies to establish a standout position, and due to this, many companies have shifted their focus on developing innovative products. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that product innovations will have a positive impact on the global butterfly valves market and will constitute an increase in the global butterfly valves market value in the forthcoming years. In 2016, AVK Armaturen announced the launch of six new variants in butterfly valves, each one launched with an application-oriented approach. The company launched its latest products with the primary aim of cleaning up the water pump stations of the Walddorfer Waterworks in Hamburg. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Armaturen’s latest product range will help the company generate substantial butterfly valve market revenue in the coming years. The report includes product launches, similar to Armaturen’s latest range of butterfly valves and gauges the impact of these products on the global market.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Type

Wafer

Lug

2. By Material Type

Stainless Steel Valves

Cast Iron Valves

Others

3. By End Use Industry

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Chemical

Power and Energy

Others

4. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Increasing Water Treatment Needs Will Favor Growth of the Market in the Asia Pacific

The report provides segmentation of the global butterfly valves market based on factors such as material type, end-use industry, and regional demographics. Among all regions, Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market in the Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth. The increasing need for water treatment in densely populated countries such as Japan and China have fuelled the demand for butterfly valves in these countries. Furthermore, the use of butterfly valves in chemical plants, combined with the increasing number of chemical plant setups in several countries across the Asia Pacific will contribute to the demand for butterfly valves in this region.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global butterfly valves market in recent years. A few of the prominent companies that are currently operating in the market are Schlumberger Limited., Emerson Electric Co., LandT Valves Limited., The Weir Group PLC, Bray International, Hobbs Valve, JC Fàbrica de Vàlvulas S.A.U, Velan Inc., Dembla Valves Ltd., and North American Machine Works.

Major Table of Content ForButterfly ValvesMarket:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

