Industrial Garnet Market: Manufacturer Detail

GMA Garnet Group

Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company Ltd.

Trimex Sands Private Limited

Barton International

Zircon Mineral Co.

Mohawk Garnet Inc.

Opta Minerals Inc.

V.V. Mineral Pvt. Ltd.

Beach Minerals Company

Rizhao Garnet Ltd.

Garnet are a group of silicate minerals that have been used since the Bronze Age as gemstones and abrasives.

Garnet is mined as both gemstones and as a material used across industries. High hardness and angular fractures of the garnet has made it viable for various industrial uses such as waterjet abrasive and filtration medium. Maximum use of garnet is found in waterjet cutting followed by abrasive blasting, water filtration, abrasive powders, and others. Waterjet cutters that are majorly used in mining and manufacturing are driving the demand for garnet. Increasing number of companies are replacing silica sand with garnet sand for sand blasting. Usually, garnet extracted from hard rock is gaining popularity in waterjet cutting as it is more angular in form, hence, provide efficiency in cutting.

Industrial Garnet Market by Types:

Almandine

Andradite

Grossular

Pyrope

Spessartine

Uvarovite

Industrial Garnet Market by Applications:

Water Jet Cutting

Abrasive Blasting

Water Filtration

Abrasive Powders

Others

