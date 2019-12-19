The report firstly introduced the Veterinary Rapid Tests basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Global “Veterinary Rapid Tests Market” research report 2020-2024 contains information of company profile, product details and profile of leading key players. Global Veterinary Rapid Tests market report highlights the current and future market trends in the industry. The report provides invaluable insights of the players impacting the market such as their size, industry synopsis, and product offerings. Veterinary Rapid Tests market research will help those concerned in developing strategies given the changes happening around the world.

Global Veterinary Rapid Tests market is projected “growth USD 228.69 million at a CAGR of almost 7%” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 6.41%" by the end of 2024.

Global Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Covers the Manufacturers:

BioNote Inc.

Biopanda Reagents Ltd.

Fassisi

Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis mbH

Heska Corp.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

SWISSAVANS AG

Virbac SA

Woodley Equipment Co. Ltd.

and Zoetis Inc.

About Veterinary Rapid Tests Market:

Veterinary Rapid Tests Market analysis considers sales from companion animals and livestock types. Our study also finds the sales of veterinary rapid tests in Asia, Europe, MEA, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the companion animal segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing pet ownership and rising pet insurance will play a significant role in the companion animal segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global veterinary rapid tests market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, rising number of new product launches, and growing mergers and acquisitions. However, intense competition among vendors, presence of substitutes, and low awareness about animal health in developing and underdeveloped countries may hamper the growth of the veterinary rapid tests industry over the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ANIMAL TYPE:

Companion animals

Livestock

Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Prevalence Of Zoonotic Diseases



Trends: Growing Adoption Of Companion Animals



Challenges: Presence Of Substitutes



Increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases



A zoonotic disease is a disease that can spread from an animal to the human population via virus, bacteria, fungi, or parasite. For example, roundworms and hookworms that commonly infect young animals such as puppies and kittens can spread to the human population. In addition, factors such as the lack of appropriate facilities for human and animal health, frequent contact with animals, and the consumption of livestock products have increased the prevalence of zoonotic diseases across the world. To protect both human and pet populations from such infectious diseases and to maintain the health of their pets, the demand for the veterinary rapid tests is expected to increase. This will lead to the expansion of the global veterinary rapid tests market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Growing adoption of companion animals



The rise in pet ownership indicates the scope of growth of the global veterinary rapid tests market. Vendors are observing a rise in the sales of their companion animal segment in developed countries. A significant number of companion animals are adopted from animal shelters. Dogs and cats are considered the most preferred pets and account for the largest pet owners in the UK. Owing to the rise in pet adoption, vendors are investing in cloud technologies to enhance pet care services. For instance, rVetLink is a comprehensive referral management solution developed by IDEXX for specialty care hospitals. It is expected to streamline the referral process between a primary care veterinarian and specialty care veterinarian, thereby enabling the provision of advanced care to veterinary patients. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Veterinary Rapid Tests market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Veterinary Rapid Tests market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Forecast (2020-2024):

Market Size Forecast:Global Veterinary Rapid Tests market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.

Key Data (Revenue):Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price, and opportunity.

Trend and forecast analysis:Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2024 by segments and geographical regions.

Segmentation analysis:Global Veterinary Rapid Tests market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis:Global Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global Veterinary Rapid Tests Industry.

Strategic analysis:This includes new product development and competitive landscape in the global Veterinary Rapid Tests .

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will the market growth rate of Veterinary Rapid Tests market in 2024?

What are the key factors motivating the global Veterinary Rapid Tests market?

Who are the important key players in Veterinary Rapid Tests market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Veterinary Rapid Tests market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Veterinary Rapid Tests market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Veterinary Rapid Tests industries?

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global veterinary rapid tests market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading veterinary rapid tests manufacturers, that include BioNote Inc., Biopanda Reagents Ltd., Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis mbH, Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, SWISSAVANS AG, Virbac SA, Woodley Equipment Co. Ltd., and Zoetis Inc. Also, the veterinary rapid tests market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Veterinary Rapid Tests Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market outlook



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ANIMAL TYPE



•Market segmentation by animal type



•Comparison by animal type



•Companion animals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Livestock - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by animal type



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Growing presence of veterinary clinics and hospitals



•Increasing funding for and investments in veterinary health



•Growing adoption of companion animals



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•BioNote Inc.



•Biopanda Reagents Ltd.



•Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis mbH



•Heska Corp.



•IDEXX Laboratories Inc.



•MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH



•SWISSAVANS AG



•Virbac SA



•Woodley Equipment Co. Ltd.



•Zoetis Inc.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





