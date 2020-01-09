Summary: A new market study, titled "Discover Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market

Hybrid fiber coaxial network is also known as fiber coax. It is a telecommunication technology in which fiber cable and coaxial cable are combined for delivering video, telephony, voice telephony, data, and other interactive services over these cables. Rapid surge for the need of high rate data transmissions with low latency has been driving the market in recent years and is expected to have a higher influence on the market in the forecast period. Overall, the market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during 2019-2026.

Key Players of Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market =>

Significant players of the hybrid fiber coaxial market are Arris, Technicolor, Telefonica, Cisco, Corning, Ciena, CommScope, Teleste Corp., PCT International, Vecima Networks, Finisar, Bentley Systems, and others. The diversified product portfolio is the major factor that is responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the market. Also, they have been adopting key strategies, such as new product developments, acquisitions, and expansions, to increase their share in the hybrid fiber coaxial market. For instance, in June 2017, Ciena implemented DOCSIS 3.0 into its networks to improve upstream and downstream speeds. In June 2018, Corning Inc. acquired the Communication Markets Division of 3M Company. In July 2017, Teleste joined Antronix to introduce Next Generation Gigabit cable access network. In May 2016, Vecima introduced DOCSIS 3.1 Distributed Access Architecture platform in its networks.

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Market Dynamics

The growth of Internet of Things (IoT) applications worldwide is one of the major factors that are driving market growth. Hybrid fiber coaxial has gained remarkable consideration for data transfer in IoT applications. Because it is cost effective and offers high bandwidth compared to other technologies. High bandwidth also offers benefits such as less download time, flexible to multiple concurrent online applications and users, and faster data transfer. According to Secure Technology Alliance, in 2017, there were 8.4 billion IoT connected devices and it is predicted to reach 20.4 billion devices by 2025.

However, factors such as troubleshooting, data congestion, and maintenance issues are hampering the growth of global hybrid fiber coaxial market.

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Segment Analysis

Based on technology, the global hybrid fiber coaxial market is broadly segmented as below DOCSIS 3.0, DOCSIS 3.0 and DOCSIS 3.1. Among all these DOCSIS 3.1 accounted for major market share in 2018 and over the forecast period it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. DOCSIS 3.1 is the latest version among others, and it has been mostly adopted due to its capacity and speed compared to the other versions. With this technology, cable providers can deliver up to 10 Gb/s speeds in downstream and 1 to 2 Gb/s in upstream. Also, DOCSIS 3.1 increases capacity by allowing the use of a higher-range spectrum, rather than increasing the capacity by adding more nodes for handling more premises.

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Geographical Analysis

The global hybrid fiber coaxial market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America occupies the dominant share in the hybrid fiber coaxial market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period. Companies in this region are implementing hybrid fiber coaxial to make rapid technological advancements and to manage increasing data congestions in the network. Also, cloud-based services are expected to propel the demand for hybrid fiber coaxial networks in this region to deploy reliable, high-speed, and robust network. According to the North American Cloud Adoption Survey 2016, on an average, 75% of surveyed organizations plan to leverage new or additional cloud services in the next three years.

