The global Home health hub market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,008.30 Mn in 2027 from US$ 188.73 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2019-2027.

A home health hub comprises a wide range of health data of a patient from the point of care that includes vital signs, weight, heart rates, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and electrocardiograms. The data can be transmitted to skilled health professionals in facilities such as hospitals and intensive care units, skilled nursing facilities, centralized off-site case management programs and monitoring centers. The patients monitored remotely by professionals are provided with a treatment plan based on the health data information. Many companies are focusing on developing innovative products. For instance, in January 2014, iHealth Lab Inc., launched three new wearable mobile personal health products—ambulatory blood pressure monitor (ABPM), wearable pulse oximeter, and wireless ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG). Therefore, owing to the abovementioned factors, the demand for home health hubs is significantly increasing during the forecast period.

The global home health hub market based on type of patients monitoring, was segmented into high-acuity patient monitoring, moderate-acuity patient monitoring and low-acuity patient monitoring. In 2018, the high-acuity patient monitoring segment held the largest market share of the home health hub market by type of patients monitoring. Moderate-acuity patient monitoring segment is also projected to grow at a significant rate in forecasted year by 2019 to 2027.

The leading companies operating in the Home health hub market include OnKöl, Insung Information Co,Ltd., Ideal Life Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Vivify Health, Inc., Capsule Technologies Inc. (Qualcomm Life, Inc.), MedM, Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others. The market has observed inorganic developments during recent years in the Home health hub market. For instance, in June 2017, Honeywell International Inc. launched its product LifeStream 5.2 which is the latest version of industry-leading. It has been approved by the FDA for use as a telehealth software.

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Home Health Hubs Market By Product and Services

1.3.2 Global Home Health Hubs Market By Type Of Patient Monitoring

1.3.3 Global Home Health Hubs Market By End User

1.3.4 Global Home Health Hubs Market By Geography

Home Health Hubs Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Home Health Hubs Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

Global Home Health Hubs Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Preference For Home Monitoring Devices

5.1.2 Better Health Outcomes and Reduced Costs

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Cyber Threats and Data Security Issues

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Use of Smartphones

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Remote Monitoring Would Soon Eliminate Patients’ Routine Visits to Hospitals

5.5 Impact Analysis

Continue….

