New York City, Feb 6, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Youngerman is a board-certified otolaryngologist with interests in pediatric otolaryngology, swallowing and upper airway disorders, sinus and head and neck surgery, and hearing loss. He sees patients at Long Island ENT Associates, P.C. in Plainview, New York.

Long Island ENT Associates, P.C. provides both medical and surgical management of disorders of the ears, nose, and throat. The staff perform a full range of ENT procedures on both children and adults including the latest techniques in Balloon Sinuplasty surgery, surgery for facial fractures and neck tumors, as well as conventional and laser removal of ear keloids. They are committed to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered evaluation and treatment for all ENT problems.

The doctor's acclaimed career in medicine began in 1979 when he earned his medical degree from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. He then went on to complete his residency in otolaryngology/head and neck surgery and communicative disorders at Long Island Jewish Hospital in 1983.

Locally, Dr. Youngerman is the Chief of the Division of Otolaryngology at North Shore Plainview and is on the Board of Directors of the Melville Surgery Center. He has attending and teaching privileges at Long Island Jewish Hospital and Schneider Children's Hospital. He has also been a guest speaker and presenter at multiple medical meetings, community organizations, and business communities.

In addition to being a past President of the Long Island Society of Otolaryngology, Dr. Youngerman is presently the Governor representing the members of LISO to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAOHNS). He also holds a position on the Executive Board of Governors of the AAOHNS.

A member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy, he is board-certified through the American Board of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, which serves the public by ensuring that diplomates meet the standards of training, knowledge, and professionalism through initial and continuing certification.

Otolaryngology is the oldest medical specialty in the United States. Otolaryngologists, also known as ear, nose, and throat doctors, specialize in disorders of the head and neck, ranging from hearing loss to cancer.

For his work, Dr. Youngerman has been honored by his peers and Castle Connolly as one of the Top Doctors in the Metro Area every year since 1994 and as recently as 2010. In 2008 and 2009, he was honored by Newsday as one of their Top Doctors. Additionally, he has received multiple other honors, including repeat listings in Strathmore's Who's Who Professional of the Year.

