The Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

The Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market is likely to gain momentum from a rise in the prevalence of psoriatic arthritis across the world. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insight, titled, “Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2026,” the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market was valued at US$ 5,793.3 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 12,175.2 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% between 2018-2026. Moreover, the report suggests that the lifestyles of people are slowly becoming stressful, leading to the overstimulation of immune system. This in turn, is resulting in an increasing incidence of psoriatic arthritis in developing as well as developed countries. All these factors are expected to contribute to the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in The Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

AbbVie Inc.,

Merck and Co., Inc.,

UCB S.A.,

Novartis AG,

Celgene Corporation,

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.,

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

LEO Pharma A/S,

Amgen Inc.

Major Market Players, such as AbbVie Inc. and Pfizer Inc. Focus on Achieving Drug Approvals to Gain Competitive Edge

AbbVie Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company, based in the U.S., announced in March 2019 that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) approved its product called SKYRIZI (risankizumab). SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that is used for the treatment of erythrodermic psoriasis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and generalized pustular psoriasis in those adults who have difficulties in having an inadequate response to conventional therapies. SKYRIZI also causes improvements in the signs and symptoms of immune-mediated and chronic diseases.

Novartis AG, a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland, announced that the company has received the approval of European Commission (EC) for Cosentyx label update in Europe in October 2018. Cosentyx is the only fully-human treatment that inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A) in psoriatic arthritis. The new update offers a dosing flexibility of up to 300 mg that will aid clinicians in choosing the best dose for their patients.

Pfizer Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical corporation, based in the U.S., announced that the USFDA approved Infliximab in December 2017. Infliximab is a chimeric human-murine monoclonal antibody (mAb)that fights against tumor necrosis factor. It is a biosimilar to Remicade. It helps in treating Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis.

Increasing Adoption of Biological Therapies to Favor Growth of Biological Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Segment

The report classifies The Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market on the bases of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. By drug class, the global market is grouped into Non-Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), and others. Amongst these, the Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs segment had gained 63.4% global psoriatic arthritis treatment market share in the year 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the segment will remain in the dominant position throughout the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of biological therapies. This is because such therapies are very efficient in managing psoriatic arthritis. By route of administration, the market is divided into parenteral, oral, and topical. The parenteral route of administration is anticipated to procure major share of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. This is because most of the biological products are only provided by parenteral route.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Psoriatic Arthritis for Key Countries/Region

4.2. Recent Industry Developments Such as Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Launches Etc.

4.3. Pipeline Analysis for Key Companies

4.4. Regulatory Framework by Key Countries

4.5. Global Reimbursement Scenario

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Drug Class

5.2.1. Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

5.2.2. Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

5.2.3. Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Route of Administration

5.3.1. Oral

5.3.2. Parenteral

5.3.3. Topical

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

5.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

5.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

5.4.3. Online Pharmacies

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East and Africa

North America Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis By Drug Class

6.2.1. Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

6.2.2. Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

6.2.3. Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

6.3. Market Analysis By Route of Administration

6.3.1. Oral

6.3.2. Parenteral

6.3.3. Topical

6.4. Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

6.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

6.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

6.4.3. Online pharmacies

6.5. Market Analysis By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

Europe Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis By Drug Class

7.2.1. Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

7.2.2. Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

7.2.3. Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

7.3. Market Analysis By Route of Administration

7.3.1. Oral

7.3.2. Parenteral

7.3.3. Topical

7.4. Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

7.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

7.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

7.4.3. Online pharmacies

7.5. Market Analysis By Country/Sub-region

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Spain

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.6. Scandinavia

7.5.7. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis By Drug Class

8.2.1. Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

8.2.2. Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

8.2.3. Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

8.3. Market Analysis By Route of Administration

8.3.1. Oral

8.3.2. Parenteral

8.3.3. Topical

8.4. Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

8.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

8.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

8.4.3. Online pharmacies

8.5. Market Analysis By Country/Sub-region

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Southeast Asia

8.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued...

