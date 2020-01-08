Global Licorice Extract Market Report profile the top manufacturers of Licorice Extract with price, sales, revenue and global market size and share by region, types and application.

Well-defined analysis of the current state of the “Licorice Extract Market” is done in the market research report 2019 to 2024. The report consists of valuation of enterprise key producers, evaluation of advertising trader or distributor, development traits, production and delivers analysis, intake volume and price analysis, sales and market popularity. A brief synopsis of the Licorice Extract industry supplied in the report consists of enterprise information evaluation, enterprise policy evaluation, definitions, specifications, applications, and classifications.

Licorice extract comes from the licorice plant. The root of the plant is primarily used in preparing the extract, and the hard woody plant is pulped then boiled to further extract and refine the contents.Licorice extract is a natural ingredient often found in both food and herbal medicine supplements. While the full medicinal effectiveness of licorice has not been completely tested, some benefits have been proven and others have enough support to warrant its inclusion in a number of supplements. Often found in teas and used in a number of different products as a flavoring ingredient, licorice extract can provide help in treating stomach issues such as heartburn, but does have some noteworthy side effects that should be considered.

Scope of Licorice Extract Market Report:

Licorice extract industry has low technology barrier and is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world licorice extract industry. The main market players are Magnasweet, ASEH, Zagros Licorice, Sepidan Osareh and FandC Licorice. The global production of licorice extract will increase to 44595 MT in 2017 from 37213 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.69%. Global licorice extract capacity utilization rate remained at around 75.24% in 2016.Licorice extract has three types, which include pharmaceutical grade, food grade and feed grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With pharmaceutical value and sweetening effect of licorice extract, the downstream application industries will need more licorice extract products. So, licorice extract has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance licorice extract through improving technology.The major raw materials for licorice extract are licorice and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of licorice extract. The production cost of licorice extract is also an important factor which could impact the price of licorice extract. The licorice extract manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.The worldwide market for Licorice Extract is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Licorice Extract in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Licorice Extract Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Magnasweet

ASEH

Zagros Licorice

Sepidan Osareh

FandC Licorice

Norevo GmbH

Ransom Naturals

Maruzen Pharmaceuticals

MCFS

Aushadhi Herbal

Avestia Pharma

VPL Chemicals

Zelang

Changyue

Bokai

Licorice Extract Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Market by Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Key questions answered in the Licorice Extract Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Licorice Extract industry in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Licorice Extract industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Licorice Extract?

Who are the key vendors in Licorice Extract Market space?

What are the Licorice Extract market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Licorice Extract industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Licorice Extract?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Licorice Extract Market?

