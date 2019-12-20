Although bitcoin gained popularity recently, it has existed for a long time. In 2008, an anonymous group under the pseudo name of Santoshi Nakamoto published a white paper titled 'A peer to peer electronic cash system' proposing that bitcoin should be used for business.

You hear about it in almost every street corner. It has now become the new currency and it is probably replacing our bank systems. This leaves most of us bedazzled as to what bitcoin really is. Where did it come from and why has it become so popular? You need the answers to this technology question to decide whether to invest in it.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency (or cryptocurrency as it is popularly known) which was created in 2009. It is a virtual currency, unlike our paper currencies like the dollar, euro, yen, etc. It is an online cash and its transaction records are stored online by agencies and blockchains.

Bitcoins are rapidly becoming popular with many businesses. Many large retailers around the world have already subscribed to it is usage. In recent times, it has now been accepted globally and is now highly valued. Unlike traditional currencies that are regulated by government authorities like the central bank, bitcoins are independent of these organizations.

Bitcoin is created by many businesses and people through advanced computer technologies that decipher technical mathematical problems. The process is simple. When the computer software successfully figures out these mathematical problems, they reward the bitcoin mines with bitcoins.

History of Bitcoin

In 2009, it was made available for public use and blockchain started recording and verifying mining processes (processes through which new bitcoins are made) as well as transactions made with bitcoins. It was the year 2010 that bitcoin was assigned value as people started making attempts to trade with them. With time, its value rose to over $1000 per bitcoin. However, in 2013 its price plunged drastically to approximately to $3000. It gradually rose with time till it became about $8000 as of today.

Crypto: Commodity or Currency?

Due to its nature, many are confused as to whether bitcoin is a currency or commodity. In 2015, bitcoin was classified as a commodity by the CFTC (Commodity Future Trading Commission). A body tasked with regulating commodities in the US and like other cryptocurrencies, they have been considered to be commodity under the exchange act.

