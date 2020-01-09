Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Configuration (Horizontal Separator, Vertical Separator, Spherical Separator), By Product Type (Two-Phase Separator, Three Phase Separator, Scrubber, Deliquizer), By Technology (Gravitational, Centrifugal, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

The global oil and gas separation equipment market will derive growth from recent technological advancements. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Configuration (Horizontal Separator, Vertical Separator, Spherical Separator), By Product Type (Two-Phase Separator, Three Phase Separator, Scrubber, Deliquizer), By Technology (Gravitational, Centrifugal, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will rise considerably driven by the growing demand for oil and gas across the world.

The growing demand for energy has created a subsequent demand for the need for improved machinery and equipment associated with oil drilling process. The increasing well drilling activities has in turn created a subsequent demand for oil and gas separation equipment. Increasing exploration activities as well as uses of hydrocarbons will have a direct impact on the growth of the companies operating in this market. The benefits offered by these equipment, including lesser complexity and cost, coupled with the ability to transport and store this energy will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Key Industry Developments:

February 2019:McDermott secured front end engineering and design (FEED) contract from Woodside Energy. The company will provide floating production unit (FPU) that is inclusive of a gas separation unit, dehydration, compressing along with Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) regeneration and water handling.

Market Segmentation:

By Configuation

By Product Type

By Technology

By Geography

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global oil and gas separation equipment market are:

Worthington Industries

Alfa Laval

CECO Environmental Corporation

ACS Manufacturing, Inc.

Halvorsen Co.

&#C4;ager GmbH

Honeywell

HAT International Ltd

Valerus

Member of the SNC-Lavalin Group

Pentair Filtration Solutions, LLC

GEA Group

TechnipFMC

ANDRITZ

Increasing Number of Company Mergers to Aid Growth

Among all factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years, the increasing number of company mergers have made the highest impact. The report identifies key mergers and acquisitions (MandAs) of recent times and discusses their impact on the global market. In June 2017, Schlumberger completed the acquisition of Enviro Voraxial Technology’s Voraxial Separator. The company also took over the patent trademark related to the product. The product is used to separate large volume of solids and liquids. Fortune Business Insights states Schlumberger’s latest acquisition will not only help the company generate substantial revenue, but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The report offers insights into the ongoing oil and gas separation equipment market trends. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. The competitive landscape scenario has been discussed in detail. Factual figures have been evaluated through trusted sources. Other forecast valued have been gathered through interviews and opinions of experienced market research professionals.

North America to Hold a Substantial Market Share; Rising Oil and Gas Production t Aid Growth

Based on regional demographics, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is projected to hold a considerably higher share than the others, owing to the high production of oil and gas in several parts of this region. The increasing use of shale gas will emerge in favor of the companies operating in this market. Besides North America, Europe and Asia Pacific will witness considerable CAGR in the coming years, accounting to the use of advanced technologies in several countries within these regions.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Major Table of Content for Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

