The Automotive Supercharger Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period, to reach USD 10.95 billion by 2025. The market growth is primarily driven by factors such as engine downsizing trend, rising production of gasoline engine vehicles due to strict air emission standards, and increased disposable incomes worldwide leading to higher sales of high-end vehicles.

Centrifugal superchargers: highest growth rate, by value, for AUTOMOTIVE SUPERCHARGER from 2017 to 2025

The centrifugal supercharging technology is the latest technology in the automotive supercharger market. Hence, the market for this technology is currently low. However, the adoption of centrifugal superchargers by OEMs is increasing at a rapid pace because of the obvious benefits of this technology such as easy installation, smaller size, high efficiency, and low maintenance. Major automotive supercharger players such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Vortech Engineering are now offering several products based on centrifugal supercharging technology.

gasoline engine vehicles: bound to show highest growth in the AUTOMOTIVE SUPERCHARGER from 2017 to 2025

Gasoline engine vehicles segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive supercharger market, by fuel type. Superchargers can boost a vehicle as soon as it starts moving, i.e., they do not have a lag, unlike turbochargers. Also, superchargers are suitable for a gasoline engine that emits a lesser amount of exhaust gases than a diesel engine. On the other hand, superchargers are not suitable for a diesel engine that emits a large amount of exhaust gases. With increasing concerns of air pollution and environmental degradation, the production of diesel engine vehicles is likely to decrease in the near future. Recently, Germany’s highest court passed a law that diesel vehicles can be banned in the country to decrease air pollution. Government mandates will further drive the market for automotive superchargers in gasoline engine vehicles.

NORTH AMERICA: DOMINATING the market for AUTOMOTIVE SUPERCHARGER from 2017 to 2025

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the automotive supercharger market in 2017. The market growth in the North American region can be attributed to the high enthusiasm for racing cars, increasing disposable incomes, and the engine downsizing trend. Also, the continuous growth of domestic players along with Tier I companies, newer innovations and developments such as electric superchargers, and increasing mandates on fuel economy are fostering the growth of the automotive supercharger market in the North American region.

Critical Questions:

How will the automotive supercharger market cope with the rise in electric vehicle sales?

How are OEMs planning to increase penetration of automotive superchargers in economic vehicles without having a significant effect on their price?

Will the 48-volt electric supercharger be a success in the electric and ICE vehicles? If not, what alternatives the industry will explore?

