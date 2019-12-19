Prescriptive analytics is the business analytics (BA) field dedicated to suggesting and supporting the best approach for a specific situation. It is linked to analytics which is both descriptive and predictive. While descriptive analytics will provide understanding into what has happened and predictive analytics will help to predict what could occur. Prescriptive analytics intends to identify the best alternative or result among different choices, considering the defined criteria.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global prescriptive analytics market are River Logic, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Profitect Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Ayata, TIBCO Software Inc,, Frontline Systems, Inc, NGDATA, Inc., Panoratio GmbH, Netformx., QualMetrix Inc., Absolutdata., Salesforce.com, inc, Accenture., Oracle, Teradata., SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, Versium, and among others

Global prescriptive analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.23% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Global Prescriptive Analytics Market By Component (Software Services), Data Type (Unstructured Data, Semi-Structured Data, Structured Data), Application (Risk Management, Operations Management, Revenue Management, Network Management, Supply Chain Management, Workforce Management, Others), Business Function (Human Resources, Sales, Marketing, Finance, Operations), Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, Others)

Market Drivers:

Rise of innovative technologies such as Big Data and IOT is driving the growth of the market

Growing demand of real-time accessibility of data for well-organized business actions is propelling the growth of the market

Increase in cyber-crimes and the requirement for crime forecast and avoidance.

Market Restraints:

The absence of a common platform to standardize the software development is hampering the growth of the market,

Slow ICT expenditure is anticipated to hamper the development of the prescriptive analytics market in underdeveloped nations.

Complicatedanalyticalworkflowandenergeticnatureofdata is restricting the growth of the market

