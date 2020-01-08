Blocked Isocyanate industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Blocked isocyanate refers to a compound prepared by blocking a blocked group of isocyanate groups (-NCO) by a deblocking reaction that cannot be carried out at a lower temperature. This compound does not undergo polymerization at room temperature, but at a certain temperature and other conditions, the isocyanate groups in the blocked polyurethane can be regenerated, and a crosslinking reaction occurs to form a thermosetting polyurethane. The isocyanate group is blocked by reacting an isocyanate or a prepolymer containing a free isocyanate group with some active hydrogen-containing substance or a substance capable of reacting with an isocyanate group, so that the free isocyanate group is not reactive at normal temperature, that is, isocyanate is achieved. The base is closed. This blocking reaction is a reversible reaction under certain conditions, so that the blocked isocyanate group can function again.Blocked isocyanate is mainly applied in production of coating and adhesives etc. With the development of economy, downstream applications will need more blocked isocyanate. So, Blocked Isocyanate has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for blocked isocyanate are isocyanate and blocking agent. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Blocked Isocyanate, and then impact the price of blocked isocyanate.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blocked Isocyanate market will register a 9.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 340 million by 2024, from US$ 210 million in 2019.

Blocked Isocyanatemarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

BAXENDEN

Vencorex

Covestro

Evonik

Rudolf

EMS

Leeson Polyurethanes

DIC

Asahi KASEI

Tosoh

Mitsui Chemicals

Meisei Chem

Jiang Xing Industry

Cale Chem

Shiquanxing

BoGao

Blocked IsocyanateProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Blocked Isocyanate consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Blocked Isocyanate market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Blocked Isocyanate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Blocked Isocyanate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Blocked Isocyanate marketis primarily split into:

Water-based Blocked Isocyanate

Solvent-based Blocked Isocyanate

By the end users/application, Blocked Isocyanate marketreport coversthe following segments:

Single-Component Coating

Adhesive

Other

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

