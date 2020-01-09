Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market evaluation is advocated with Hybrid Smart Parking Platform market trends research, evaluation moreover covers each the existing and earlier current market traits, drivers and limitations confronted via Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market.

Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market: Manufacturer Detail

Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market: Manufacturer Detail

Streetline

Libelium

Tata Elxsi

IPS Group

Kapsch TrafficCom

NuPark

Siemens

Robert Bosch

Huawei Technologies

Acer

Smart parking solutions are a need for today owing to the increasing number of vehicles and the lack of parking spaces. Many companies are investing into the smart parking management market. Streetline has been recognized by Frost and Sullivan with the global product line strategy leadership award for the year 2016. Streetline uses machine learning techniques to deploy hybrid smart parking platform in order to merge data that is collected for real time parking guidance and analytics. Streetline is considered to be a world leader in smart parking solutions and management.

North America region holds the largest market share of global hybrid smart parking platform market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing number of vehicles on street and growing awareness about pollution measures in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies and better connectivity for real time data streaming.

Hybrid smart parking platform market has been segmented on the basis of component, parking type, solution and application. The parking type segment is further bifurcated into on street parking and off street parking. On street parking refers to parking of vehicles along the streets whereas off street parking refers to parking of vehicles in the garages and parking lots. This is owning to the growing demand for smart city solutions and increasing need for parking space management in order to avoid traffic congestion and maintain better air quality by reducing the traffic problems.

Hybrid smart parking platform helps in optimizing parking resources with continuous streaming of data from streets. It offers real time analysis of data and accurate results on parking occupancy based on multiple data sources.

The global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform market was valued at 790 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2020-2025.

This report focuses on Hybrid Smart Parking Platform volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hybrid Smart Parking Platform market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hybrid Smart Parking Platform in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hybrid Smart Parking Platform manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market by Types:

Hardware

Software

Service

Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market by Applications:

Government

Residential

Commercial

Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market: Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Hybrid Smart Parking Platform

1.1 Definition of Hybrid Smart Parking Platform

1.2 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.3 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Hybrid Smart Parking Platform

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hybrid Smart Parking Platform

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Hybrid Smart Parking Platform

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Hybrid Smart Parking Platform

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Hybrid Smart Parking Platform

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Revenue Analysis

4.3 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Revenue by Regions

5.2 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production

5.3.2 North America Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Import and Export

5.4 Europe Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production

5.4.2 Europe Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Import and Export

5.5 China Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production

5.5.2 China Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Import and Export

5.6 Japan Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production

5.6.2 Japan Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Import and Export

5.8 India Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production

5.8.2 India Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Import and Export

6 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Production by Type

6.2 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Revenue by Type

6.3 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Price by Type

7 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

8 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market

9.1 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.2 Europe Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.3 China Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.4 Japan Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.6 India Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Forecast 2020-2025

9.3 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Many More Chapters

