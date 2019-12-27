Vision Care Market Top International Players are Alcon (Part of Novartis AG), Essilor, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., GrandVision, Carl Zeiss, Menicon, Luxottica, Other Prominent Players Forecast till 2026

The global vision care market size is expected to reach USD 192.85 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding ocular diseases in emerging nations is expected to aid the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of vision care products will boost the vision care market growth in the forthcoming year. In addition, the growing cases of cataracts to create growth opportunities for the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 51% of the world’s blindness is caused due to cataracts. In addition, the increasing risks of cataract incidence predominantly in developing as well as developed countries will fuel demand for vision care.

As per the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vision Care Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Eyewear, Intraocular Lens, and Ocular Health), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Hospital and Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 125.16 billion in 2018. The report offers dynamic insights on all the prevailing trends and characteristics of the vision care market. It provides an all-encompassing summary and analytical data of all the segments.

Leading Players operating in the Vision Care Market are:

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Essilor

CooperVision

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

GrandVision

Carl Zeiss

Menicon

Luxottica

Other Prominent Players

Favorable Reimburusmnet policies to Stimulate Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 38.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Higher adoption of vision care products in the region will further create opportunities for the market. Factors such as increasing awareness of the ocular disease, favorable reimbursement for cataract surgery, and increasing inclination towards eye care products is projected to further escalate the market’s revenue in North America. The market in Latin America is estimated to grow at a steady rate alongside the Middle East and Africa. The unmet need for vision care in Latin America is estimated to be one of the prime reasons for spurring the growth in the region

FDA Approval for Pargon’s New Manufacturing Facility to Spur Sales Opportunities

The approval of Paragon Vision Science’s newly-constructed contact lens manufacturing site in suburban Phoenix by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will boost the vision care market trends. For instance, The facility will produce advanced ortho-k products such as Paragon CRT®for use in the United States. The new site is more than double the size of the company’s current plant in nearby Mesa, Arizona.

Furthermore, the launch of TECNIS Synergy IOL by Johnson and Johnson’s vision division will foster the growth of the market. For instance, Johnson and Johnson’s vision division launched TECNIS Synergy IOL, an advanced intraocular lens that provides continuous high-contrast vision correction for patients with cataracts from far through near, even in low-light conditions. In addition, the increasing accessibility of spectacles and sunglasses owing to the affordability in emerging nations will further accelerate the growth of the market.

