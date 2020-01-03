Tackifiers industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion. Their glass transition temperature (Tg) is typically higher than that of the base polymer but their molecular weight is much lower. The tackifiers dissolve in the polymer matrix and break up their structure and thereby enhance the mobility and tack of the base polymer. They also provide functionality that promotes specific adhesion, bridging and reduces molecular cohesion, which in turn, lowers the melt viscosity and softening point of the polymer system.

Tackifiers are a unique class of materials that are commonly used in certain adhesive formulations. They normally have low molecular weights and are resinous, but they have glass transition temperatures and softening temperatures that are often significantly above room temperature. It is this combination of the properties that make these materials useful for imparting “tack” and desirable viscoelastic properties in the formulation of pressure sensitive adhesives. Tackifiers are a principal component used to vary and refine both performance and processing properties of the adhesive.Global sales of tackifiers are 1119.2 K MT in 2017, increased from 884.7 K MT in 2013. The largest consumption region is Asia-Pacific, consumed 518.3 K MT in 2017. The second consumer is North America, owned 28.87% consumption share in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tackifiers market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4760 million by 2024, from US$ 3230 million in 2019.

Tackifiersmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Exxonmobil

Eastman

Kolon Industries

Cray Valley

Guangdong Komo

DRT

Zeon

Yasuhara Chemical

Harima Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

Shanghai Jinsen

Kraton

IDEMITSU

RÜTGERS Group

TackifiersProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Focuses on the key global Tackifiers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

By the product type, the Tackifiers marketis primarily split into:

Hydrocarbon Resins

Rosin Esters

Terpene Resins

By the end users/application, Tackifiers marketreport coversthe following segments:

Hot Melt Adhesive

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Paint and Coating

Rubber

Other

