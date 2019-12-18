NEWS »»»
Global Homecare Medical Equipment Market Research Report 2020 provides the market size information, in-depth analysis along with competitive insights and segmentation. Additionally, this report explorers Homecare Medical Equipment market import/export value, growth, development plans, Investment Plan, cost structure and drivers analysis.
Homecare Medical Equipment market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Homecare Medical Equipment market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Homecare Medical Equipment market.
About Homecare Medical Equipment Market:
Homecare Medical Equipment Markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the aging population needs homecare treatment. The homecare equipment market consists primarily of wheelchairs, scooters, oxygen treatment equipment, accessibility beds, lifts, and toilets. Homecare medical equipment has until recently been sold primarily through distributers. The impact of direct sales through the Internet has brought about some distribution market consolidation, leading to a decrease of in the number of distributers for homecare equipment.
As the population ages, people are more frail and need assistance for mobility. Wheelchair technology is evolving to give people with disabilities more mobility. Mobility depends on a wheelchair that is fit to purpose. Power and manual wheelchairs are bought depending on the needs of the customers. Medical scooters are a growing segment of mobility for the aging population, as they perform better in an outdoor environment. Many issues impact the choice of a wheelchair, including cost and reimbursement availability.
The other major driver of homecare equipment is the large incidence of COPD and other respiratory conditions where oxygen is able to improve the quality of the life in a dramatic manner. Portable devices have become affordable and support a mobile lifestyle even while on oxygen. Stationary oxygen concentrators are needed for night use by patients on portable oxygen concentrators during the day.
Homes must also be outfitted to accommodate the needs of the ageing population, where beds, lifts, and specialty toilets are the major equipment which goes into the home. The equipment distributors work with each customer to outfit the home and car with the required equipment to allow mobility individualized for each case.
Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:
Market Participants
AirSep
Chart / Caire / SeQual
Drive Medical
Graham Field
Inogen
Invacare
Meyra
Nordic / Handicare / Permobil
O2Concepts Oxlife
Philips Respironics
Pride
Sunrise Medica
Teijin
TiLite
Reasons to Buy Homecare Medical Equipment Market Report:
Key Questions Answered in the Homecare Medical Equipment Market Report:
Global Homecare Medical Equipment market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Homecare Medical Equipment market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
Some Points Covered in the Homecare Medical Equipment Market TOC:
