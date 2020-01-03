Global web hosting services market has three categories which include website builders, shared hosting and dedicated hosting. Website builders are projected to reach USD 139.50 Billion in the year 2025 and expected to grow at CAGR of 14.8%.

Global web hosting services market is growing rapidly owing to the mounting scalability as well as data security challenges. In addition, the web hosting services market is booming and anticipated to increase prominence during the prediction period increasing at a rapid pace. The growing era of digitalization has also creating boundless scope across the globe, which is also contributing to the growth of the global web hosting services market.

On the other hand, the web hosting market is growing rapidly as well as the number of internet companies is hugely recognizing the enterprise opportunities that are helping to grow the business. In addition, with fast internet propagation, organizations are giving up their conventional depictions to adopt modern virtual recognition services. Having a high focus on the internet is one of the significant factors of the growth of this market.

Global web hosting market is expected to reach 216.59 Billion USD by 2025 on account of rapid penetration of internet which has brought a tremendous increase in digitalization rate across the globe. The rapid development of e-commerce and the growing demand for promotional platforms by entrepreneurs in different domains are major drivers of the global web hosting services market. Due to digitalization growth, startups have emerged majorly with web existence which is likely to expand in 2025. Five related technologies such as big data, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud technology and Artificial Intelligence, have modernized almost all sectors across the globe and drive major productivity improvements.

The request for a digital solution is continuously growing at a rapid pace and helps in generating opportunities for web hosting service providers. In addition to this, advancements in technology have made web hosting more reliable as well as efficient, enabling enterprises and individuals to channelize their marketing efforts with a huge number of internet tools. On the other hand, the increasing trend of blogging is one of the major drivers causing the advancement of the web hosting services market across the world. In addition, inventive initiatives taken by the huge number of market players for industrial expansion in the global web hosting market are making the number of lucrative opportunities for the development of the market over the forecast period. Likewise, the increasing number of reduced cost service providers across the web hosting services market and slow growth in technological innovations in the small countries are some of the factors hampering the growth of the global web hosting services market over the forecast period.

In addition, as technology is rapidly increasing, the demand for cloud-based services in the number of fields is growing at a rapid pace. Moreover, the rising incidences towards private enterprises are increasing command for online platforms for encouraging the organizations through the web domains and making web pages and websites which is helping to the rapid growth of the global web hosting services market. In addition, with the growing penetration of mobile computing services and the increasing availability of less expensive data plans, the adoption of smartphones for online shopping is increasing rapidly.

The leading giant in the web hosting domain is GoDaddy which ruled the industry for twenty plus years. Being first web host and domain registrar for most of the user, GoDaddy has 8,000 employees around the world and boasts more than 77 billion domain names under management. The company also owns the popular Host Europe Group and managed hosting leader Media Temple, specializes in user-friendly and affordable shared hosting and domain registrations.

Key Segments of the Global Web Hosting Services Market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Website Builders

Shared Hosting

Dedicated Hosting

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Public Websites

Intranet Services

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Reasons for the study

The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the Global web hosting industry.

Increasing digitalization across the world is driving the need for Global web hosting services.

To keep a watch on the emerging trends of Global web hosting services, one should read this report.

What does the report include?

The study on the Global web hosting services market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The study covers the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segment on the basis of organization size, product, application, and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments.

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence.

