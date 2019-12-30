The global CRISPR technology market is expected to witness a growth rate of 27.1% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increasing government and private funding and rising demand for CRISPR coupled with advancement in technology.

The global CRISPR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, with a revenue of $596 million in 2025 as compared to $126 million in 2018. CRISPR in agriculture industry includes biological techniques that have been utilized in a wide variety of plant species to improve agricultural traits. Due to the deterioration of air quality, the health of soils and adverse climate change CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) has been implemented to improve the crop yields. The agriculture sector is one of the potential sectors that utilizes the CRISPR technology to increase the production of crops. The CRISPR processes in which specified enzymes have been modified that can remove DNA from a genome that is different from the genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Request a free sample of our report on CRISPR Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/crispr-technology-market

The genetic editing technology in CRISPR has brought multiple benefits to the food and agricultural industry that improves the productivity of fermentation processes. The development of abiotic stress-tolerant crop plants in the tropics by using the technology of CRISPR such as drought, soil salinity, heat stress that significantly limit the yield of crops across the globe. The CRISPR increases the demand of genome-editing for emerging diseases and pests in tropical regions that has opened a new opportunity for rapid development of disease resistant crop varieties by deletion of susceptibility.

A full report of CRISPR Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/crispr-technology-market

The CRISPR in agriculture technology is also being used in gene editing for aquaculture that has become one of the major components of global food security. Moreover, aquaculture is a rapidly growing food production sector and has become one of the major a source of seafood in human diet. Additionally, DNA modification is emerging in aquaculture to fulfill the requirement for healthy food among various applications as one of them being genetic improvement technologies. CRISPR technology is also raising the demand for growing diseases in animals and drug delivery such as genetic improvement on animal products that have resulted in striking improvement with faster and cheaper in productivity. The technology is also contributing to wiping out the genetically insect-borne-diseases such as Lyme disease and malaria.

Various companies are contributing to develop the CRISPR in the agriculture markets such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Caribou Bioscience Inc., BASF SE, Intellia Therapeutics and Bayer AG. In the market, these companies focus to provide solutions to the agriculture sector and explore the business in crop science, animal health, consumer health, and pharmaceutical industry. For instance, Bayer AG increases the services of sustainable development in terms of food security and healthcare. Moreover, the company diversified the various products of herbicides, bacterial infections including Avelox, Agroeste, Adengo, and Acceleron. Additionally, the DuPont Pioneer Company also developed the application of CRISPR-Cas that has enabled the technology of advance breeding due to deployed and developed the products for providing benefits to the farmers and consumers.

For instance, the CRISPR Therapeutics Company serves the gene-based medicines to secure the livestock from serious diseases and also diversify products pipeline of immuno-oncology, regenerative medicines, hemoglobinopathies. The substantial growth in funding the US and other countries is propelling the market of the global CRISPR in the agriculture market during the forecast period. According to FSA (Federation of American Scientists), NIH had sanctioned funds with the value of approximately $1,155.4 million in 2018 respectively for the CRISPR related research activities and projects.

Global CRISPR in Agriculture Market Segmentation

By End-User

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Biotech Companies

By Target Type

• Crops

• Livestock

• Aquaculture

Global CRISPR in Agriculture Market Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/crispr-technology-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 780-304-0404

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit CRISPR Technology Market Size, Share, Research and Forecast 2019-2025