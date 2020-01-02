The global hay fever market is driven by the rising prevalence of the allergy and changing lifestyle leading to decreased immune resistance

Hay fever is an allergic disorder caused due to the hyper reaction of the immune cells to pollen grains and airborne substances. It is also called allergic rhinitis. The hyperactivity of the immune cells is due to the presence of high levels of IgE antibodies, which are responsible for release of histamine in the body leading to allergic reactions. Allergic rhinitis is classified into three types: seasonal, perennial, and occupational. Seasonal allergic rhinitis is caused by the hypersensitivity and allergic reaction to the airborne substances such as pollen from grass and weeds and mold spores.

Perennial allergic rhinitis is caused by inhalation of dander, pet hair, and dust mites. Occupational allergic rhinitis is characterized by intermittent or persistent symptoms of allergic rhinitis due to work environment. Common symptoms of allergic rhinitis include sneezing, watery eyes, itchy throat, and blocked and runny nose. Serious symptoms include headache, facial pain due to blocked sinuses, and spreading itchiness to nose and ear through throat. Some patients may also experience irritability, tiredness, and insomnia.

Allergic rhinitis is the fifth most common disease in the U.S. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), 30% of global population is affected by allergic rhinitis. In the U.S., around 30 million people aged around 18 years and above were diagnosed with allergic rhinitis in 2016, accounting for 8.2% of the adult population. Furthermore, around 9%, or 6.1 million, children were diagnosed with allergic rhinitis, most common being the seasonal rhinitis occurring more often in summer, spring, and fall. The cost for treatment of allergic rhinitis in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 3.4 Bn

Major drivers of the Hay Fever market include rising prevalence of the allergy and changing lifestyle leading to decreased immune resistance. However, patent expiration, generic drug competition, and increasing shift from prescription products to OTC products restrain the allergic rhinitis market.

Based on drug class or treatment type, the global Hay Fever market has been segmented into decongestants, antihistamines, corticosteroids, leukotriene receptor antagonists, and immunotherapy (allergy shots). Antihistamines hold the major share of 60% of the allergic rhinitis market, as these are the preferred treatment option by physicians. Moreover, wide range of antihistamines are available for treatment of intermittent symptoms.

In terms of disease type, the global Hay Fever market has been classified into seasonal, perennial, and occupational. The seasonal allergic rhinitis segment holds major share of the market as it is the most common form of allergic rhinitis and occurs in around 20% of the allergic rhinitis patients. Occupational allergic rhinitis is quite rare and can be avoided with the change of working environment.

Based on route of administration, the market has been segmented into oral, intranasal, and intravenous. Intranasal is the preferred route of administration for allergic rhinitis as it would provide immediate relief from intermittent symptoms. Technological advancement is anticipated to boost the intranasal segment.

In terms of distribution channel, the global Hay Fever market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Retail pharmacies hold the major share of the Hay Fever market as antihistamines are mostly prescribed for allergic rhinitis which is an OTC product. However, the online pharmacies segment is anticipated to experience moderate growth driven by advancements in technology.

In terms of region, the global Hay Fever market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The U.S. accounted for over 40% share of the Hay Fever market. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. However, growth is expected to be sluggish due to market saturation and generic competition. The market in Latin America is anticipated to experience moderate growth due to rising incidence of allergic rhinitis and the expanding immunotherapy market in Mexico and Brazil.

Major players in the global Hay Fever market are Sanofi, UCB, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck and Co, Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Kyowo Hako Kirin, and Stallergenes Greer plc.

