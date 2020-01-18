Carrier Screening Market Status and Trend Report 2019-2024 offers a comprehensive analysis on Carrier Screening industry, standing on the readers' perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights.

New research report on “Carrier Screening Market” 2019-2024 is a proficient and in-depth research offers an summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Carrier Screening market. Carrier Screening market report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions. Carrier Screening market report offers an extensive analysis of Carrier Screening industry to guide market players, new entrants and investors to get opinion of Carrier Screening industry.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , carrier screening is a type of genetic test to identify the autosomal recessive genetic disorders, before or during a pregnancy stage. Further, it helps in identifying a child with a genetic disorder. The market is segmented on the basis of screening test type (molecular screening test/biochemical screening test), disease type (cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, sickle cell disease, gaucher disease, spinal muscular atrophy, and other autosomal recessive genetic disorders). In developed countries, such as the United States, Germany, and France, among others, the demand for screening tests to detect the risk of genetic diseases is driving the market's growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999521

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the carrier screening market include the increasing emphasis on early disease detection and prevention, rising demand for personalized medicine, and increasing application of screening tests in genetic disorders, which is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.

The earlier a disease is diagnosed, the more likely it can be cured or successfully managed. Treating the disease early could also make the disease easier to live with. Early disease detection helps people plan ahead, while they are still able to make important decisions regarding their health and support needs and on financial and legal matters. Genetic diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease, are inherited disorders. Carrier testing for such diseases can provide information about a couple's risk of having a child with a genetic condition. Identification of the risk, prior to the onset of symptoms, is called predictive/presymptomatic testing. Many genetic disorders can be detected early during pregnancy. So, the consumer demand for safe and effective carrier tests is fueling the growth of this market. In addition, the adoption of carrier tests into regular clinical care offers a commercial advantage to the market. According to many studies, early detection of diseases can prevent them completely or at least decrease the complications of the diseases. Healthcare organizations in several countries are funding newborn screening to predict diseases, like cancers, which may occur later in adulthood.

Carrier Screening market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Carrier Screening market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Top Key Players of Carrier Screening Market Report Are:

23Andme Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann

La Roche AG

Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

Illumina Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Sequenom Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of Americaï¿½Holdings)

Myriad Genetics

Autogenomics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Carrier Screening Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Carrier Screening Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999521

Key Market Trends:



Molecular Screening Test Segment by Test Type is Expected to Register Fastest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period



A molecular screening test identifies DNA mutations, which are variations in the genetic code that lead to decreased production of enzymes. It focuses on the mutations seen in one ethnic group. It involves a step-wise process of testing for common alleles, and if required, extensive gene analysis. Sequencing is a method of molecular screening, which is accomplished by reading across the DNA code of a specific gene to know if there are any known mutations. If the test results are negative, it reduces the chances that the individual is a carrier, however, it does not eliminate the chance of having a carrier gene, since it is possible that the mutation might not have been discovered yet through the current technology.



Some of the prominent recessive disorders for which molecular testing is beneficial are Canavan disease, Cystic fibrosis, GM1 gangliosidosis, spinal muscular atrophy, etc. With advancements in genetic analysis tools, like assays based on next-generation sequencing and microarray technologies, molecular diagnostics are revolutionizing the practice of medicine, by improving the prenatal and reproductive care, enabling earlier disease detection, and advancing the treatment for heritable diseases. There is an expansion of molecular testing, as it has the potential to increase testing accuracies through technical benefits for many targeted disorders that may not be suggested to biochemical testing.



North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market



North America is found to hold a major share of the carrier screening market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. Genetic disease is the leading cause of infant deaths in the United States, accounting for approximately 20% of the total annual infant mortality. Many advances in genomic medicine and technological platforms have made possible low-cost, panâ€ethnic, expanded carrier screening that enables obstetric care providers to offer screening for over 100 recessive genetic diseases. However, the rapid integration of this genomic medicine into the routine obstetric practice has raised some concerns about the practical implementation of carrier testing. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, more than 30,000 people suffer from cystic fibrosis in the United States, and approximately 1,000 new cases of cystic fibrosis are diagnosed each year in the country. Thus, as the prevalence of genetic diseases is increasing every year, the usage of carrier screening is also expected to increase during the forecast period.





Carrier Screening Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Carrier Screening Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Carrier Screening Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Carrier Screening Devices by analyzing trends?

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999521

Detailed TOC of Carrier Screening Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

4.2.3 Increasing Application of Screening Tests in Genetic Disorders

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Social and Ethical Implications of Carrier Screening

4.3.2 High Costs of Carrier Testing

4.3.3 Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Test Type

5.1.1 Molecular Screening Test

5.1.2 Biochemical Screening Test

5.2 Disease Type

5.2.1 Cystic Fibrosis

5.2.2 Tay-Sachs

5.2.3 Gaucher Disease

5.2.4 Sickle Cell Disease

5.2.5 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

5.2.6 Other Autosomal Recessive Genetic Disorders

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 23Andme Inc.

6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.4 Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

6.1.5 Illumina Inc.

6.1.6 Luminex Corporation

6.1.7 Sequenom Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of Americaï¿½Holdings)

6.1.8 Myriad Genetics

6.1.9 Autogenomics Inc.

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Dental Consumables Market 2019-2024 | Global Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

-Global Titanium Alloy Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

-Global Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market 2019-2024 | Industry Analysis by Growth Potential, Types, Applications, Rising Trends and Forecast to 2024 Industry Research.co

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Carrier Screening Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024