Mobile Contactless Payments Market 2020 byGlobal Share, Size, Industry Dynamics, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
Mobile Contactless Payments Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market Analysis:
- On the basis of contactless payment, mobile contactless payment only requires the mobile phone to be close to any terminal that accepts contactless payment, greatly improving the payment speed.And like ordinary chip card is protected by multiple levels of security.
- In 2018, the global Mobile Contactless Payments market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Top Key Manufacturers in Mobile Contactless Payments Market:
- Heartland Payment Systems
- Oberthur Technologies
- Ingenico Group
- Verifone
- Inside Secure
- On Track Innovations
- Cryptomathic
- Wirecard
- Giesecke and Devrient
- Location Sciences
- Gemalto
Mobile Contactless Payments Market Size by Type:
- IOS System
- Android System
Mobile Contactless Payments Market size by Applications:
- BFSI
- Retail
- IT and Telecom
- Transportation
- Hospital
- Government
- Others
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Contactless Payments are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2025
Region and Country Coverage:
North America:USA, Canada
South and Central America:Brazil, Mexico
Middle East and Africa:South Africa, Saudi Arabia
Asia Pacific:Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand
Mobile Contactless Payments Market TOC Covers the Following Points:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mobile Contactless Payments Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market Size
2.1.1 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Mobile Contactless Payments Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Mobile Contactless Payments Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Mobile Contactless Payments Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Mobile Contactless Payments Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.2.2 Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.3 Mobile Contactless Payments Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mobile Contactless Payments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Mobile Contactless Payments Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Mobile Contactless Payments Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Contactless Payments Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Sales by Product
4.2 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue by Product
4.3 Mobile Contactless Payments Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Mobile Contactless Payments by Countries
6.1.1 North America Mobile Contactless Payments Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Mobile Contactless Payments by Product
6.3 North America Mobile Contactless Payments by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Mobile Contactless Payments by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Mobile Contactless Payments Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Mobile Contactless Payments by Product
7.3 Europe Mobile Contactless Payments by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Contactless Payments by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Contactless Payments Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Contactless Payments by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Mobile Contactless Payments by End User
9 Central and South America
9.1 Central and South America Mobile Contactless Payments by Countries
9.1.1 Central and South America Mobile Contactless Payments Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central and South America Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central and South America Mobile Contactless Payments by Product
9.3 Central and South America Mobile Contactless Payments by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Contactless Payments by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Contactless Payments Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Contactless Payments by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Mobile Contactless Payments by End User
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Mobile Contactless Payments Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.1.2 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.2 Mobile Contactless Payments Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.2.2 Global Mobile Contactless Payments Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.3 Mobile Contactless Payments Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Mobile Contactless Payments Forecast
12.5 Europe Mobile Contactless Payments Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Mobile Contactless Payments Forecast
12.7 Central and South America Mobile Contactless Payments Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Mobile Contactless Payments Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Mobile Contactless Payments Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
