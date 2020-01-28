The global "Vehicle Analytics Market" report offers an orderly representation of the market by the combinations, methods, summarized study, and gathering data from various sources.

The"Vehicle Analytics"Market 2020 report offers a large number of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future lookout for the Vehicle Analytics market growth around the globe. The Vehicle Analytics Market research study includes significant data and also forecasts up to 2026 of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives and consultants, sales, product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

2020 Analysis of the Market:

Vehicle Analytics, the types cover Software and Services, the End Users include Vehicle OEMs, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Insurers and Others.

In the last several years, global market of Vehicle Analytics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 24.2%. As an important role in automotive market, the development of Vehicle Analytics have a close relationship with the development of technology.

North America and Europe account for 44% and 31% market share in 2017 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of Vehicle Analytics are as high as less than 25%. On the other hand, the development speed of Vehicle Analytics in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China also have larger consumption market with market share of 10% in 2017.

Market Concentration is very weak though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 65% market share in 2017. There are still some of companies participated in this market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vehicle Analytics Market

In 2019, the global Vehicle Analytics market size was US$ 1909.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10200 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 26.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Vehicle Analytics Scope and Market Size

Vehicle Analytics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vehicle Analytics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Vehicle Analytics market is segmented into Vehicle Analytics Software Platform, Professional and Consulting Services, Managed Services, etc.

Segment by Application, the Vehicle Analytics market is segmented into OEMs, Service Providers, Automotive Dealers, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Insurers, Other, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Vehicle Analytics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Vehicle Analytics market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Vehicle Analytics Market Share Analysis

Vehicle Analytics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Vehicle Analytics business, the date to enter into the Vehicle Analytics market, Vehicle Analytics product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include IBM, HARMAN, SAP, Microsoft, Teletrac Navman, INRIX, Automotive Rentals, WEX, Inseego, Genetec, IMS, Noregon, Xevo, Azuga, Procon Analytics, Infinova, KEDACOM, Pivotal Software, Acerta Analytics Solutions, CloudMade, Agnik, Amodo, Digital Recognition Network, EngineCAL, Inquiron, Plotly, etc.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Major Key Players of 2020 Vehicle Analytics Market Report:

IBM

HARMAN

SAP

Microsoft

Teletrac Navman

INRIX

Automotive Rentals

WEX

Inseego

Genetec

IMS

Noregon

Xevo

Azuga

Procon Analytics

Infinova

KEDACOM

Pivotal Software

Acerta Analytics Solutions

CloudMade

Agnik

Amodo

Digital Recognition Network

EngineCAL

Inquiron

Plotly

This report studies the Vehicle Analytics market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Vehicle Analytics Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Vehicle Analytics Software Platform

Professional and Consulting Services

Managed Services

Vehicle Analytics Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

OEMs

Service Providers

Automotive Dealers

Fleet Owners

Regulatory Bodies

Insurers

Other

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Vehicle Analytics market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Vehicle Analytics Production by Regions

5 Vehicle Analytics Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

Continued to more detail chapters.

