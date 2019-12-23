Antipsychotic Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Development Status, Top Leaders, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment 2026
The schizophrenia segment emerged dominant in the global antipsychotic drugs market in 2018. The segment had acquired an astonishing 45.2% of the global antipsychotic drugs market share in the same year owing to the rising prevalence of the disorder. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Antipsychotic Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, the global market was worth US$ 14,963.5 Mn in 2018. However, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global market will reach US$ 20,539.5 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period. The report on antipsychotic drugs market provides insights into growth opportunities for investors and businesses alike and growth drivers and trends in the market. It offers quantitative and qualitative information on the drivers and growth rate of the segments in the market. The report also comprises of extensive primary and secondary research which aid in providing clients with a clear picture of the anticipated market size and current market scenario.
Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Segmentation
By Disease
- Schizophrenia
- Bipolar Disorder
- Unipolar Depression
- Dementia
- Others
By Therapeutic Class
- First Generation
- Second Generation
- Third Generation
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
By Geography
- North America (the USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)
Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the prominent market players operating in the global antipsychotic drugs market. They are as follows:
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- AstraZeneca
- ALLERGAN
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Alkermes plc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Other Prominent Players
Some major points from Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Overview of Prevalence of Psychiatric Disorders by Key Regions
- Pipeline Analysis
- Key Industry Developments
- New Product Launches
- Analysis of the Cost and Burden of Mental Health Disorders
- Analysis of Antipsychotics in Treatment of Dementia
- Analysis of First Generation Antipsychotics versus Second and Third Generation Antipsychotics
- Overview of RandD Initiatives
- Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Disease
- Schizophrenia
- Bipolar Disorder
- Unipolar Depression
- Dementia
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Therapeutic Class
- First Generation
- Second Generation
- Third Generation
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Continued...
