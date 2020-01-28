MySmarTrend

Fiber Dive Watch with Patented Regulator Launches on Kickstarter

Written on Tue 2020-01-28 04:42 PM EDT
Scuba divers and wristwatch fans are being invited to join a Kickstarter campaign launched today of Fiber Dive Watch, a 30 ATM water-resistant diving wristwatch that aims to offer a combination of elegant design, superior performance, and robust construction.

&ldquo;Fiber Dive Watch features of a set of technical qualities that makes it truly excellent,&rdquo; stated Person Li lung Kuang, Position CEO at Fiber Watch Co, Ltd., the company that developed this timepiece launched today on Kickstarter. The watchmaker highlights Fiber Dive Watch&rsquo;s dials and hands made with Swiss Super-LumiNova C3, which delivers a durable and bright afterglow performance after exposure to sunlight or artificial light, a Bronze CuSn8 crown, buckle and bezel, displaying an aesthetically impressive shell built with this anti-corrosion golden marine-grade alloy, and its structure constructed with anti-magnetic, shock-resistant and also non-corrosive 316L Stainless Steel.

&ldquo;Basically, every key feature of a luxury wristwatch has been brought into the equation,&rdquo; Person Li lung Kuang said while adding that, &ldquo;we&rsquo;ve kept design, durability, and performance in balance when building the ultimate dive watch for our backers.&rdquo;

Fiber Dive Watch has other characteristics that will probably draw many divers into the Kickstarter campaign. The faceplate of the watch is hollow at 8 o&rsquo;clock so that its user can see the seconds and minutes go by while contemplating the balance wheel at a glance. Also, the watch features a highly stable Miyota Machine Core, which ensures a perfect movement, and a Xingxin 3617 Regulator with Automatic Movement.

&ldquo;Another innovation that Fiber Dive Watch introduces is the world&rsquo;s first patented regulator that can be mass-produced, which we&rsquo;ve developed after a great investment in R&D. This is really a watch that is built to function like true clockwork,&rdquo; Li lung Kuang commented.

Backers can find Fiber Dive Watch on Kickstarter as part of the now launched Fiber Propeller Series. Fiber Dive Watch comes in a series of fine automatic mechanical dive watches with 22mm Handcrafted Italian Cowhide leather straps available in colors. &ldquo;It looks and feels luxurious, it works phenomenally well, and it&rsquo;s also affordable, which is another selling point that we&rsquo;re sure people will welcome,&rdquo; Mr. Li lung Kuang declared.

The Fiber Dive Watch campaign on Kickstarter at <http://bit.ly/2NYmnFK> is seeking to raise $10000 to fund the large-scale production of the watch. Backers who support the campaign gain early and discounted access to the product.&nbsp;

Established in Taiwan in 2007, Fiber Watch Co., Ltd. Is a watch-making company that focuses on matching beautiful design with excellent performance. The company is committed to turning great quality in watches into something that customers can easily afford. &ldquo;We have now gone a step further by developing a dive watch that is as stylish and aesthetically impressive as it is robust, resistant and reliable,&rdquo; Person Li lung Kuang concluded.

For more information, visit: http://bit.ly/2NYmnFK

