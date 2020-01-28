Scuba divers and wristwatch fans are being invited to join a Kickstarter campaign launched today of Fiber Dive Watch, a 30 ATM water-resistant diving wristwatch that aims to offer a combination of elegant design, superior performance, and robust construction.

“Fiber Dive Watch features of a set of technical qualities that makes it truly excellent,” stated Person Li lung Kuang, Position CEO at Fiber Watch Co, Ltd., the company that developed this timepiece launched today on Kickstarter. The watchmaker highlights Fiber Dive Watch’s dials and hands made with Swiss Super-LumiNova C3, which delivers a durable and bright afterglow performance after exposure to sunlight or artificial light, a Bronze CuSn8 crown, buckle and bezel, displaying an aesthetically impressive shell built with this anti-corrosion golden marine-grade alloy, and its structure constructed with anti-magnetic, shock-resistant and also non-corrosive 316L Stainless Steel.

“Basically, every key feature of a luxury wristwatch has been brought into the equation,” Person Li lung Kuang said while adding that, “we’ve kept design, durability, and performance in balance when building the ultimate dive watch for our backers.”

Fiber Dive Watch has other characteristics that will probably draw many divers into the Kickstarter campaign. The faceplate of the watch is hollow at 8 o’clock so that its user can see the seconds and minutes go by while contemplating the balance wheel at a glance. Also, the watch features a highly stable Miyota Machine Core, which ensures a perfect movement, and a Xingxin 3617 Regulator with Automatic Movement.

“Another innovation that Fiber Dive Watch introduces is the world’s first patented regulator that can be mass-produced, which we’ve developed after a great investment in R&D. This is really a watch that is built to function like true clockwork,” Li lung Kuang commented.

Backers can find Fiber Dive Watch on Kickstarter as part of the now launched Fiber Propeller Series. Fiber Dive Watch comes in a series of fine automatic mechanical dive watches with 22mm Handcrafted Italian Cowhide leather straps available in colors. “It looks and feels luxurious, it works phenomenally well, and it’s also affordable, which is another selling point that we’re sure people will welcome,” Mr. Li lung Kuang declared.

The Fiber Dive Watch campaign on Kickstarter at <http://bit.ly/2NYmnFK> is seeking to raise $10000 to fund the large-scale production of the watch. Backers who support the campaign gain early and discounted access to the product.

Established in Taiwan in 2007, Fiber Watch Co., Ltd. Is a watch-making company that focuses on matching beautiful design with excellent performance. The company is committed to turning great quality in watches into something that customers can easily afford. “We have now gone a step further by developing a dive watch that is as stylish and aesthetically impressive as it is robust, resistant and reliable,” Person Li lung Kuang concluded.

