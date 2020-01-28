Document Outsource market report provides valuable study of experts in the industry with to gain the idea of global market opportunities, challenges, risks, trends with respect to regions and top players.

Document outsourcing involves the outsourcing of document processing to a third-party service provider. Document processing service providers convert typed and handwritten text into paper-based electronic documents by using intelligent character recognition (ICR), data entry techniques, and optical character recognition (OCR).

The global document outsourcing services market is anticipated to expand at a single-digit CAGR over the next five years. Increasing demand for end-to-end document outsourcing services is projected to be the key factor for the growth of this market. Other key factors for the growth of this market include decreasing print volumes, increasing demand for new technologies, and a focus on reducing the operational costs.

Globally, organisations are understanding the importance of having a seamless process for business processes so that they can get maximum productivity from their resources. Organisations around the world are banking on the expertise of third-party service providers for their document processing services and this is projected to be another reason for the growth of the global document outsourcing services market.

On the other hand, document outsourcing services providers are trying their best to capitalise on the opportunities provided to them and they are offering a variety of document processing services to their clients. As more service providers broaden their portfolios, it is forecasted that there will be an increase in the number of organisations outsourcing their document processing work, and this will lead to a growth in the market over the next five years.

Technological innovations have brought dramatic changes in the whole process of document processing and due to this many organisations have become increasingly reliant on third-party vendors for managing their document processing services. Furthermore, most organisations don't have the time or resources to train their employees on new tools and systems. This is where document processing service providers are stepping and helping the organisations with end-to-end solutions. These factors are further projected to contribute to the growth of the global document outsourcing services market through 2020.

In 2019, the global Document Outsource market size was US$ 14710 million and it is expected to reach US$ 13800 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -0.9% during 2021-2026.

Document Outsource market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Document Outsource market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Application, the Document Outsource market is segmented into Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Document Outsource market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Document Outsource market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Document Outsource market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Document Outsource business, the date to enter into the Document Outsource market, Document Outsource product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Ricoh, Accenture, HP, Arvato, Xerox, Lexmark International, ABBYY, Canon, Swiss Post, ARC Document Solutions, Konica Minolta, etc.

Ricoh

Accenture

HP

Arvato

Xerox

Lexmark International

ABBYY

Canon

Swiss Post

ARC Document Solutions

Konica Minolta

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

