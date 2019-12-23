The global smart kitchen market is projected to reach US$ 32.48 Bn by 2025, technological developments are projected to propel the demand for smart kitchen appliances.

Smart Kitchen Market: Thorough Adoption across Commercial Cooking to Leverage High End Growth

Technological innovations and advances in smart home infrastructure and connected homes are anticipated to leverage million dollar growth opportunities in global smart kitchen market, more emphatically, as global population is willing enough to invest in technological integration. Adroit's recent report offering titled, 'Smart Kitchen Market by Product End-User and Region, Forecast 2018-2025' evaluates recent market developments and their reciprocal implications on holistic growth trajectory of global smart kitchen market in forthcoming years. Besides technological innovations, optimistic adoption rates across emerging economies on the back of urbanization further expedite promising solutions for global smart kitchen space.

Commercial food development needs required for restaurants and food service solutions have necessitated rapid adoption of smart kitchen in a bid to maximize throughput, quality improvement as well as to limit expenditure. As SMEs find accessible penetration in commercial food service space, need for smart kitchen facilities is likely to be on the rise.

With smart technology growing by leaps and bounds in order to complement smart home infrastructure, market players are incessantly making investments to refurbish and invent new solutions, aligning with consumer preferences. In a recent development in smart kitchen space, Kohler is all set to introduce its latest innovations in smart faucet which is voice enabled and renders voice commands. Tasks like water dispensing is likely to work wonders in global smart kitchen space. Kohler's faucet works in collaboration in Apple Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant to offer quick and cost efficient solutions with superlative single hole design for compact set-up. The development is a vital one scaling up global smart kitchen market by several notches.

A close look at global smart kitchen market allows market readers to derive close knit information on market analytics, competition spectrum as well as wide spread untapped market opportunities banking upon which market players in global smart kitchen market can deliver high investment returns. The report is aimed at improving reader understanding about the market developments as well as winning business strategies on the basis of which new as well as established players in global smart kitchen market can leverage revenue maximization. A thorough rundown on market segmentation as well as competitive analysis are also etched in the successive sections of the report to encourage high return strategies. Readers are also equipped with thorough understanding on company overview and product overviews to incur long term benefits and sustainable revenue pools in global smart kitchen market.

The most active players of the global smart kitchen market are Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, LG Electronics, and others. Major players in the market are highly concentrating on the online distribution channels for product branding and online selling to attract users.

Key Segments of the Global Smart Kitchen Market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Refrigerator

Dishwashers

Cooking appliances

Others

End User Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Commercial

Residential

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

UK

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Smart Kitchen Market Overview, By Product

Chapter 5. Global Smart Kitchen Market Overview, By End User

Chapter 6. Global Smart Kitchen Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Some Points from List of Figures:

1 North America Smart Kitchen Market, By Product 2015 - 2025 (USD million)

2 North America Smart Kitchen Market, By End User, 2015 - 2025 (USD million)

3 Europe Smart Kitchen Market, By Product 2015 - 2025 (USD million)

4 Europe Smart Kitchen Market, By End User, 2015 - 2025 (USD million)

5 APAC Smart Kitchen Market, By Product 2015 - 2025 (USD million)

6 APAC Smart Kitchen Market, By End User, 2015 - 2025 (USD million)

7 South America Smart Kitchen Market, By Product 2015 - 2025 (USD million)

8 South America Smart Kitchen Market, By End User, 2015 - 2025 (USD million)

9 MEA Smart Kitchen Market, By Product 2015 - 2025 (USD million)

10 MEA Smart Kitchen Market, By End User, 2015 - 2025 (USD million)

