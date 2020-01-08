Recently published report on Global Financial Analytics Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2025. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players

The Financial Analytics market is accounted for $5.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.6%.

Rise in demand for cloud-based services, improved focus on data transparency, increase in technological advancements and high data intensity are factors favouring the market growth. However, privacy and data security-related issues are hindering the market growth.

Financial analytics is extensively used for research in the equity and corporate bond markets. It enables end users to focus on financial functions across organizations. It also provides better visibility into factors that drive costs, revenues and shareholder values. Financial analytics assist businesses in implementing business intelligence and analytical tools to obtain accurate insights from the financial data that is required in formulating business decisions.

Based on end user, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI) segment is projected to grow at a considerable market share. The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector is using these services to get better regular financial functions such as asset and liability, payable, budgetary control, profitability, general ledger, governance, risk, receivable, and compliance management. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to experience positive growth in this industry which can be attributed to favourable government initiatives and increasing demand for information storage in emerging countries such as India and China and increasing the demand in end user industries. In addition, North America holds the largest share due to high acceptance across multiple industries along with quick technology adaptation rate.

Some of the key players in the Financial Analytics market include:-

Deloitte

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS

SAP SE

Hitachi Consulting

Rosslyn Analytics Limited

Teradata Corporation

Information Builders

Symphony Teleca ServicesInc.

Microstrategy

Fico

Tableau Software

Tibco

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Deployment Types Covered:

On-Premise

Cloud

Types Covered:

Query, Reporting and Analysis

Data Integration Tools

Consulting and Support Services

Database Management System (DBMS)

Analytical Solutions

Olap and Visualization Tools

Other Types

Components Covered:

Services

Software

Organization Sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Businesses

Applications Covered:

Receivables Management

Profitability Management

Budgetary Control Management

Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management

General Ledger Management

Payables Management

Assets and Liability Management

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Government

Telecommunication and IT

Public Sector, Energy and Utilities

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI)

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare and Life Science

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Point from Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

6 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Type

7 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Component

8 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Organization Size

9 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Application

10 Global Financial Analytics Market, By End User

11 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Geography

12 Key Developments

13 Company Profiling

