Closed Drug Transfer Systems is a drug transfer device that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into a system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system, which designed to prevent the escape of hazardous drug vapors into the environment during drug reconstitution and administration.

The research covers the current market size of the Closed Drug Transfer Systems market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

BD MedicalInc

Equashield

LLC

ICU MedicalInc

Teva Medical Ltd

Corvida Medical,

Scope Of The Report :

United States dominated the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD), and is the largest production base. In addition to United States, there are some other production areas, such as Europe. In consumption market, North America is the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, North America occupied 77.4% of the global revenue in total. But the above forecast is based on the current policy. If a country suddenly made the relevant policies, then the entire market will change.The global Closed Drug Transfer Systems market is valued at 460 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1140 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% between 2020 and 2024.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Closed Drug Transfer Systems.Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2020 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Closed Vial Access Devices

Closed Syringe Safety Devices

Closed Bag/Line Access Devices

Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Clinic



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Closed Drug Transfer Systems in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Closed Drug Transfer Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Opportunities

1.4.2 Market Risk

1.4.3 Market Driving Force

2.Manufacturers Profiles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Closed Drug Transfer Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

3.Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.1 Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.2 Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Closed Drug Transfer Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.3.2 Top 6 Closed Drug Transfer Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.1.2 Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.2 North America Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.3 Europe Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.6 South America Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

5 Closed Drug Transfer Systems Market Forecast (2020-2024)

5.1 Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)

5.2 Closed Drug Transfer Systems Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)

5.3 Closed Drug Transfer Systems Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.3.1 Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.3.2 Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.4 Closed Drug Transfer Systems Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

5.4.1 Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

5.4.2 Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

6.1 Sales Channel

6.1.1 Direct Marketing

6.1.2 Indirect Marketing

6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7.Research Findings and Conclusion

8.Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Data Source

Continued…..

