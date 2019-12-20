Global Drugs for Malaria report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Global "Drugs for Malaria Market" report first sheds light on the preliminary data such as definition, applications, product types, manufacturers, regions, sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers.

Drugs for malaria or antimalarial medications are also known as anti-malarial drugs. Anti-malarial drugs treat or Prevention malaria, a disease that occurs in tropical, subtropical, and some temperate regions of the world. The disease is caused by a parasite, Plasmodium, which belongs to a group of one-celled organisms known as protozoa. The only way to get malaria is to be bitten by a certain type of mosquito that has bitten someone who has the disease.Anti-malarial Drugs are available only with a physician's prescription. They come in tablet, capsule, and injectable forms. Among the commonly used anti-malarial drugs are chloroquine, mefloquine, primaquine, pyrimethamine, and quinine.

Scope of Drugs for Malaria Market Report:

The classification of drugs for malaria includes aryl aminoalcohol compounds, antifolate compounds and artemisinin compounds. The proportion of aryl aminoalcohol compounds drugs for malaria in 2016 is about 16.8%, the proportion of antifolate compounds in 2016 is about 55.4% and the proportion of artemisinin compounds in 2016 is about 27.8%.

Drugs for malaria are application in Preventioning malaria, curing malaria and other areas. The most of drugs for malaria is used in Preventioning malaria; the market share in 2016 is about 56.1%. And 35.1% of drugs for malaria are used in curing malaria.

Market competition is intense. The major manufacturers are Cipla, Guilin Pharmaceutical, IPCA Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan Labs, Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Aventis and Ajanta Pharma in the United States.

The worldwide market for Drugs for Malaria is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Drugs for Malaria in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Drugs for Malaria Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Cipla

Guilin Pharmaceutical

IPCA Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline

Mylan Labs

Roche

Novartis

Sanofi Aventis

Ajanta Pharma

Drugs for Malaria Market Segmentation Analysis Includes:

Market by Types:

Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds

Antifolate Compounds

Artemisinin Compounds

Market by Application:

Prevention

Treatment

Other

This report contains the global Drugs for Malaria market research with top performing countries in this industry and provides segmentation with types and applications with top players operating in the market.

Key questions answered in the Drugs for Malaria Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Drugs for Malaria industry in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Drugs for Malaria industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Drugs for Malaria?

Who are the key vendors in Drugs for Malaria Market space?

What are the Drugs for Malaria market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Drugs for Malaria industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Drugs for Malaria?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Drugs for Malaria Market?

Detailed TOC of Global Drugs for Malaria Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Drugs for Malaria Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Manufacturer 1

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Drugs for Malaria Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Drugs for Malaria Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manufacturer 2

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Drugs for Malaria Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Drugs for Malaria Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……

3 Global Drugs for Malaria Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Drugs for Malaria Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Drugs for Malaria Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Drugs for Malaria Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Drugs for Malaria Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Drugs for Malaria Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Drugs for Malaria Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

……..

12 Drugs for Malaria Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Drugs for Malaria Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Drugs for Malaria Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 Drugs for Malaria Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Drugs for Malaria Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

…….

Browse Full TOC Here

