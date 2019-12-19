NEWS »»»
Global Induced Pluripotent Market By Product Category (Cell Culture, Differentiation, Reprogramming, Engineering, Cell Analysis, Others), Cell Type (Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic Cells, Neurons, Others), Application (Drug Development, Regenerative Medicine, Toxicity Testing, Academic Research, Stem Cell Bio-Banking), End-User (Academic & Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Global induced pluripotent market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.33 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ailments requiring the development of modern technologically advanced therapeutic options.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the induced pluripotent market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; CELGENE CORPORATION; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cell Applications, Inc.; Axol Bioscience Ltd.; Organogenesis Holdings; Merck KGaA; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; Fate Therapeutics; KCI Licensing, Inc.; Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd.; Vericel; ViaCyte, Inc.; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; Horizon Discovery Group plc; Lonza; Takara Bio Inc.; Promega Corporation and QIAGEN.
Key Developments in the Market:
Global induced pluripotent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of induced pluripotent market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
