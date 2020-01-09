Chip on Board LED Market analyse the global Chip on Board LED market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

Global “Chip on Board LED Market” 2020-2025 report presents a pin-point breakdown of Industry based on type, applications, and research regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The market size section gives the Chip on Board LED market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

The report also includes several valuable information on the Chip on Board LED market, derived from various industrial sources. The report studies the competitive environment of the Chip on Board LED market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

About Chip on Board LED Market:

COB LEDs are basically multiple LED chips (typically nine or more) bonded directly to a substrate by the manufacturer to form a single module.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region holds the major market share for chip on board LED market globally

The global Chip on Board LED market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Chip on Board LED Market Are:

Citizen Electronics

Cree

Nichia

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Philips Lumileds Lighting

Samsung Electronics

Seoul Semiconductor

Chip on Board LED Market Report Segment by Types:

OLED

Others

Chip on Board LED Market Report Segmented by Application:

Backlighting

Automotive lighting

General lighting

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Chip on Board LED:

History Year: 2014 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 2025

No.of Pages: 116

