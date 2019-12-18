The global artificial intelligence in fashion market accounted to US$ 270.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.9% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 4,391.7 Mn by 2027.

The fashion industry across the globe is embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as IoT, AI, predictive analytics, and big data, among others. This increasing adoption is driven by the successful implementation of AI, which resulted in enhanced operational efficiency, increased sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. Apparel and clothing brands are looking for innovative ways to get their products in front of buyers and to significantly create awareness and demand in the market. Fashion brands are implementing machine learning and AI to maximize users' experience and to increase sales through intelligent automation.

Get Sample PDF copy @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007131/

The global artificial intelligence in fashion market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. North America holds the major market share in the AI in the fashion market. The region comprises early adopters of a large population base and a huge number of developing economies. The region is primarily backed by its ability to provide suitable infrastructure to the service providers and also by offering extensive growth opportunity to the service providers through its rapidly expanding technology market landscape. Also, the continuous investment in leveraging the benefits of AI and machine learning towards facilitating efficient incident management and automation has fueled the market growth, especially among developed economies such as North America and Europe.



The market for artificial intelligence in fashion has been segmented on the basis of offerings, deployment, application, end-user industry, and geography. The artificial intelligence in fashion market based on offerings is sub-segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the artificial intelligence in fashion market. The artificial intelligence in fashion market on the basis of deployment is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment led the artificial intelligence in fashion market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for artificial intelligence in fashion by application is further segmented into product recommendation, virtual assistant, product search and discovery, creative designing and trend forecasting, customer relationship management, and others. The product recommendation segment led the artificial intelligence in the fashion market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The major companies offering artificial intelligence in fashion market include Adobe Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Catchoom Technologies S.L., Facebook, Inc., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE among others. Vue.ai, Heuritech, Wide Eyes, FINDMINE (US), Intelistyle, Lily AI, Pttrns.ai, and mode.ai are also offering the artificial intelligence platform and solutions for various fashion brands, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007131/

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market - By Offerings

1.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market - By Deployment

1.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market - By Application

1.3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market - By End-User Industry

1.3.5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market - By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Availability of massive amount of data due to increasing proliferation of digital services such as chatbots across the globe

5.1.2 Real time consumer behaviour insights and increased operational efficiency are driving the adoption of AI in fashion industry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Introduction of Natural Language Programming (NLP) to fashion industry are huge opportunity for AI in fashion vendors

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Prediction of Fashion Trends With AI

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Continue…

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027 | Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Catchoom Technologies, Facebook, Google